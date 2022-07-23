Mycobacterium avium-intracellulare was considered relatively harmless until the late 20th century, when it became common in certain infections. Explain how this bacterium’s pathogenicity changed.
How does Staphylococcus aureus affect the matrix between cells in the human body?
a. S. aureus triggers blood clotting, which coats the matrix and inhibits cellular
communication.
b. S. aureus produces an enzyme that dissolves hyaluronic acid and thus enables it to pass between the cells.
c. S. aureus possesses a hyaluronic acid capsule that causes leukocytes to ignore the bacterium as if it were camouflaged.
d. S. aureus does not affect the matrix but instead produces a necrotizing agent that dissolves body cells.
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Key Concepts
Extracellular Matrix and Hyaluronic Acid
Hyaluronidase Enzyme Produced by Staphylococcus aureus
Bacterial Evasion of Host Immune Response
Why are mycoplasmas able to survive a relatively wide range of osmotic conditions, even though these bacteria lack cell walls?
Which of the following conditions is a systemic disease caused by Staphylococcus?
a. Impetigo
b. Folliculitis
c. Carbuncle
d. Toxic shock syndrome
Label acetylcholine. Color the sites of action of botulism toxin on a nerve cell.
Match the genera of pathogens to their appearance in stained smears: Actinomyces, Bacillus, Clostridium, Mycobacterium, Staphylococcus, Streptococcus.
(a) Methenamine silver <IMAGE>
(b) Gram <IMAGE>
(c) Gram <IMAGE>
(d) Acid fast <IMAGE>
(e) Gram <IMAGE>
(f) Gram <IMAGE>
For each of the following diseases or conditions, indicate the genus (or genera) of bacterium that causes it.
___ Scalded skin syndrome
___ Osteomyelitis
___ Pharyngitis
___ Scarlet fever
___ Pyoderma
___ Rheumatic fever
___ Glomerulonephritis
___ Sinusitis
___ Otitis media
___ Anthrax
___ Myonecrosis
___ Diphtheria
___ Leprosy
___ Dental caries
___ Acne
A. Staphylococcus
B. Streptococcus
C. Mycobacterium
D. Listeria
E. Propionibacterium
F. Corynebacterium
G. Bacillus
H. Clostridium
I. Actinomyces