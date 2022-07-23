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Ch. 19 - Pathogenic Gram-Positive Bacteria
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 19 - Pathogenic Gram-Positive BacteriaProblem 2
Chapter 19, Problem 2

How does Staphylococcus aureus affect the matrix between cells in the human body?
a. S. aureus triggers blood clotting, which coats the matrix and inhibits cellular
communication.
b. S. aureus produces an enzyme that dissolves hyaluronic acid and thus enables it to pass between the cells.
c. S. aureus possesses a hyaluronic acid capsule that causes leukocytes to ignore the bacterium as if it were camouflaged.
d. S. aureus does not affect the matrix but instead produces a necrotizing agent that dissolves body cells.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the extracellular matrix (ECM) between cells is composed of various substances, including hyaluronic acid, which helps maintain tissue structure and acts as a barrier to pathogens.
Recognize that some bacteria produce enzymes called hyaluronidases, which break down hyaluronic acid in the ECM, allowing the bacteria to spread through tissues more easily.
Recall that Staphylococcus aureus is known to produce such an enzyme, hyaluronidase, which degrades hyaluronic acid and facilitates bacterial movement between cells.
Evaluate the answer choices by matching this knowledge: the option describing S. aureus producing an enzyme that dissolves hyaluronic acid aligns with its mechanism to penetrate the matrix.
Conclude that the correct understanding is that S. aureus affects the matrix by producing an enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid, enabling it to pass between cells.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Extracellular Matrix and Hyaluronic Acid

The extracellular matrix (ECM) is a network of molecules like proteins and polysaccharides, including hyaluronic acid, that provide structural support between cells. Hyaluronic acid helps maintain tissue hydration and acts as a barrier to microbial invasion. Some bacteria produce enzymes that degrade hyaluronic acid to penetrate tissues.
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Hyaluronidase Enzyme Produced by Staphylococcus aureus

Staphylococcus aureus secretes hyaluronidase, an enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid in the ECM. This degradation allows the bacteria to spread more easily between cells by disrupting the matrix, facilitating tissue invasion and infection progression.
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Bacterial Evasion of Host Immune Response

S. aureus can evade immune detection using mechanisms like a hyaluronic acid capsule that mimics host tissues, helping it avoid leukocyte attack. This camouflage allows the bacteria to persist in the host by reducing immune system recognition and clearance.
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Related Practice
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Mycobacterium avium-intracellulare was considered relatively harmless until the late 20th century, when it became common in certain infections. Explain how this bacterium’s pathogenicity changed.

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Why are mycoplasmas able to survive a relatively wide range of osmotic conditions, even though these bacteria lack cell walls?

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Which of the following conditions is a systemic disease caused by Staphylococcus?

a. Impetigo

b. Folliculitis

c. Carbuncle

d. Toxic shock syndrome

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Label acetylcholine. Color the sites of action of botulism toxin on a nerve cell.

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Textbook Question

Match the genera of pathogens to their appearance in stained smears: Actinomyces, Bacillus, Clostridium, Mycobacterium, Staphylococcus, Streptococcus.

(a) Methenamine silver <IMAGE>

(b) Gram <IMAGE>

(c) Gram <IMAGE>

(d) Acid fast <IMAGE>

(e) Gram <IMAGE>

(f) Gram <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

For each of the following diseases or conditions, indicate the genus (or genera) of bacterium that causes it.


___ Scalded skin syndrome

___ Osteomyelitis

___ Pharyngitis

___ Scarlet fever

___ Pyoderma

___ Rheumatic fever

___ Glomerulonephritis

___ Sinusitis

___ Otitis media

___ Anthrax

___ Myonecrosis

___ Diphtheria

___ Leprosy

___ Dental caries

___ Acne



A. Staphylococcus

B. Streptococcus

C. Mycobacterium

D. Listeria

E. Propionibacterium

F. Corynebacterium

G. Bacillus

H. Clostridium

I. Actinomyces

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