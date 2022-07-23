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Chapter 19, Problem 11

Why is mycolic acid a virulence factor for mycobacteria?

Verified step by step guidance 1 Understand what mycolic acid is: it is a long-chain fatty acid found in the cell walls of mycobacteria, contributing to the unique structure of their cell envelope. Recognize that mycolic acid forms a waxy, hydrophobic layer in the cell wall, which makes the bacteria resistant to desiccation and many chemical disinfectants. View full solution Consider how this waxy layer impedes the entry of antibiotics and immune system molecules, thereby protecting the bacteria from host defenses and antimicrobial agents. Note that mycolic acid also helps mycobacteria survive inside macrophages by preventing phagosome-lysosome fusion, allowing the bacteria to evade destruction. Conclude that these protective properties of mycolic acid enhance the ability of mycobacteria to cause disease, making it a key virulence factor.

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