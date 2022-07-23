Why is mycolic acid a virulence factor for mycobacteria?

Textbook Question
Explain the action of the toxin of Clostridium tetani.
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Explain the action of the toxin of Clostridium tetani.
In which of the following diseases would a patient experience a pseudomembrane covering the tonsils, pharynx, and larynx?
a. Tuberculoid leprosy
b. Diphtheria
c. Arrhythmia
d. Tetanus
Which of the following is not characteristic of mycoplasmas?
a. Cytochromes
b. Sterols in cytoplasmic membranes
c. Use of UGA codon for tryptophan
d. rRNA nucleotide sequences similar to those of Gram-positive bacteria
Compare and contrast mycoplasmas and viruses.