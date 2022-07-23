Skip to main content
Ch. 19 - Pathogenic Gram-Positive Bacteria
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 19 - Pathogenic Gram-Positive BacteriaProblem 11
Chapter 19, Problem 11

Why is mycolic acid a virulence factor for mycobacteria?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what mycolic acid is: it is a long-chain fatty acid found in the cell walls of mycobacteria, contributing to the unique structure of their cell envelope.
Recognize that mycolic acid forms a waxy, hydrophobic layer in the cell wall, which makes the bacteria resistant to desiccation and many chemical disinfectants.
Consider how this waxy layer impedes the entry of antibiotics and immune system molecules, thereby protecting the bacteria from host defenses and antimicrobial agents.
Note that mycolic acid also helps mycobacteria survive inside macrophages by preventing phagosome-lysosome fusion, allowing the bacteria to evade destruction.
Conclude that these protective properties of mycolic acid enhance the ability of mycobacteria to cause disease, making it a key virulence factor.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mycolic Acid Structure and Properties

Mycolic acids are long-chain fatty acids found in the cell walls of mycobacteria. Their unique hydrophobic and waxy nature creates a thick, impermeable barrier that protects the bacteria from environmental stresses and chemical damage.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:45
Acids

Role of Mycolic Acid in Immune Evasion

Mycolic acids help mycobacteria evade the host immune system by inhibiting phagosome-lysosome fusion in macrophages, allowing the bacteria to survive and replicate within immune cells.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:22
Nucleic Acids

Contribution to Antibiotic Resistance

The mycolic acid-rich cell wall limits the penetration of many antibiotics, making mycobacteria inherently resistant to several drugs and complicating treatment of infections like tuberculosis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:20
ABC Transporters Provide Multidrug Resistance
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Explain the action of the toxin of Clostridium tetani.

1386
views
Textbook Question

In which of the following diseases would a patient experience a pseudomembrane covering the tonsils, pharynx, and larynx?

a. Tuberculoid leprosy

b. Diphtheria

c. Arrhythmia

d. Tetanus

1143
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following is not characteristic of mycoplasmas?

a. Cytochromes

b. Sterols in cytoplasmic membranes

c. Use of UGA codon for tryptophan

d. rRNA nucleotide sequences similar to those of Gram-positive bacteria

1002
views
Textbook Question

Compare and contrast mycoplasmas and viruses.

1054
views