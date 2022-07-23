Explain the action of the toxin of Clostridium tetani.

Textbook Question
Why did epidemiologists immediately suspect terrorism in the cases of anthrax in the fall of 2001?
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Why did epidemiologists immediately suspect terrorism in the cases of anthrax in the fall of 2001?
Why is mycolic acid a virulence factor for mycobacteria?
Explain why Staphylococcus epidermidis is rarely pathogenic while the similar S. aureus is more commonly virulent.
In which of the following diseases would a patient experience a pseudomembrane covering the tonsils, pharynx, and larynx?
a. Tuberculoid leprosy
b. Diphtheria
c. Arrhythmia
d. Tetanus
Which of the following is not characteristic of mycoplasmas?
a. Cytochromes
b. Sterols in cytoplasmic membranes
c. Use of UGA codon for tryptophan
d. rRNA nucleotide sequences similar to those of Gram-positive bacteria
Compare and contrast mycoplasmas and viruses.