Skip to main content
Ch. 19 - Pathogenic Gram-Positive Bacteria
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 19 - Pathogenic Gram-Positive BacteriaProblem 11
Chapter 19, Problem 11

Which of the following is not characteristic of mycoplasmas?
a. Cytochromes
b. Sterols in cytoplasmic membranes
c. Use of UGA codon for tryptophan
d. rRNA nucleotide sequences similar to those of Gram-positive bacteria

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the general characteristics of mycoplasmas. Mycoplasmas are a group of bacteria that lack a cell wall and have unique features compared to other bacteria.
Step 2: Review the options given: (a) Cytochromes, (b) Sterols in cytoplasmic membranes, (c) Use of UGA codon for tryptophan, and (d) rRNA nucleotide sequences similar to those of Gram-positive bacteria.
Step 3: Recall that mycoplasmas contain sterols in their cytoplasmic membranes, which is unusual for bacteria, and they use the UGA codon to code for tryptophan instead of a stop signal.
Step 4: Remember that mycoplasmas have rRNA sequences closely related to Gram-positive bacteria, supporting their classification within this group.
Step 5: Identify that cytochromes are typically involved in electron transport chains and are not characteristic of mycoplasmas, which have limited metabolic capabilities and often lack cytochromes.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mycoplasma Cell Membrane Composition

Mycoplasmas are unique among bacteria because they lack a cell wall and incorporate sterols into their cytoplasmic membranes to provide structural stability. This feature distinguishes them from most other bacteria, which do not have sterols in their membranes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:59
Archaeal Cell Membranes

Genetic Code Variations in Mycoplasmas

Mycoplasmas use a slightly altered genetic code where the UGA codon, normally a stop signal in most organisms, codes for the amino acid tryptophan. This deviation is a key molecular characteristic important for identifying and understanding mycoplasma genetics.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:28
Genetic Code

Phylogenetic Relationship Based on rRNA Sequences

The rRNA nucleotide sequences of mycoplasmas show close similarity to those of Gram-positive bacteria, indicating their evolutionary relationship. This molecular evidence helps classify mycoplasmas within the bacterial domain despite their unique features.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:59
Symbiotic Relationships
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Why did epidemiologists immediately suspect terrorism in the cases of anthrax in the fall of 2001?

1161
views
Textbook Question

Why is mycolic acid a virulence factor for mycobacteria?

1401
views
Textbook Question

Explain the action of the toxin of Clostridium tetani.

1386
views
Textbook Question

In which of the following diseases would a patient experience a pseudomembrane covering the tonsils, pharynx, and larynx?

a. Tuberculoid leprosy

b. Diphtheria

c. Arrhythmia

d. Tetanus

1143
views
Textbook Question

Compare and contrast mycoplasmas and viruses.

1054
views