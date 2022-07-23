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Ch. 2 - The Chemistry of Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 2 - The Chemistry of MicrobiologyProblem 6
Chapter 2, Problem 6

The reverse of dehydration synthesis is __________ .

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Understand that dehydration synthesis is a chemical reaction where two molecules are joined together by removing a water molecule.
Recall that the reverse process involves breaking down a compound by adding water to split the bonds formed during synthesis.
Identify the term used in biology and chemistry for this reverse reaction, which is commonly involved in breaking down polymers into monomers.
Recognize that this process is called hydrolysis, where 'hydro' means water and 'lysis' means to break apart.
Conclude that the reverse of dehydration synthesis is hydrolysis.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dehydration Synthesis

Dehydration synthesis is a chemical reaction where two molecules are joined together by removing a water molecule. It is commonly involved in forming polymers like carbohydrates, proteins, and nucleic acids from their monomers.
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Hydrolysis

Hydrolysis is the reverse of dehydration synthesis; it breaks down complex molecules into simpler ones by adding a water molecule. This process is essential for digestion and the breakdown of polymers into monomers.
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Role of Water in Biochemical Reactions

Water plays a critical role in biochemical reactions, either being removed during dehydration synthesis to form bonds or added during hydrolysis to break bonds. Understanding this helps explain how macromolecules are built and degraded in cells.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Reactions that release energy are called __________ reactions.

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Textbook Question

In water, cations and anions of salts dissociate from one another and become surrounded by water molecules. In this state, the ions are also called __________ .


a. electrically negative

b. ionically bonded

c. electrolytes

d. hydrogen bonds

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Textbook Question

Which of the following can be most accurately described as a decomposition reaction?


a. C₆H₁₂O₆ + 6 O₂ → 6 H₂O + 6 CO₂

b. glucose + ATP → glucose phosphate + ADP

c. 6 H₂O + 6 CO₂ → C₆H₁₂O₆ + 6 O₂

d. A + BC → AB + C

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Textbook Question

All chemical reactions begin with reactants and result in new molecules called __________ .

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Textbook Question

Which of the following terms most correctly describes the bonds in a molecule of water?


a. Nonpolar covalent bond

b. Polar covalent bond

c. Ionic bond

d. Hydrogen bond

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Textbook Question

Explain how the polarity of water molecules makes water an excellent solvent.

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