Reactions that release energy are called __________ reactions.
The reverse of dehydration synthesis is __________ .
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Key Concepts
Dehydration Synthesis
Hydrolysis
Role of Water in Biochemical Reactions
In water, cations and anions of salts dissociate from one another and become surrounded by water molecules. In this state, the ions are also called __________ .
a. electrically negative
b. ionically bonded
c. electrolytes
d. hydrogen bonds
Which of the following can be most accurately described as a decomposition reaction?
a. C₆H₁₂O₆ + 6 O₂ → 6 H₂O + 6 CO₂
b. glucose + ATP → glucose phosphate + ADP
c. 6 H₂O + 6 CO₂ → C₆H₁₂O₆ + 6 O₂
d. A + BC → AB + C
All chemical reactions begin with reactants and result in new molecules called __________ .
Which of the following terms most correctly describes the bonds in a molecule of water?
a. Nonpolar covalent bond
b. Polar covalent bond
c. Ionic bond
d. Hydrogen bond
Explain how the polarity of water molecules makes water an excellent solvent.