Textbook Question
Groups of atoms such as NH₂ or OH that appear in certain common arrangements are called __________ .
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Groups of atoms such as NH₂ or OH that appear in certain common arrangements are called __________ .
In water, cations and anions of salts dissociate from one another and become surrounded by water molecules. In this state, the ions are also called __________ .
a. electrically negative
b. ionically bonded
c. electrolytes
d. hydrogen bonds
What is the difference between atomic oxygen and molecular oxygen?
Which of the following is not an organic compound?
a. Monosaccharide
b. Formaldehyde
c. Water
d. Steroid
The reverse of dehydration synthesis is __________ .
Which of the following terms most correctly describes the bonds in a molecule of water?
a. Nonpolar covalent bond
b. Polar covalent bond
c. Ionic bond
d. Hydrogen bond