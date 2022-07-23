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Ch. 2 - The Chemistry of Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 2 - The Chemistry of MicrobiologyProblem 5
Chapter 2, Problem 5

Explain how the polarity of water molecules makes water an excellent solvent.

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Understand that water molecules are polar because of the difference in electronegativity between oxygen and hydrogen atoms, where oxygen has a partial negative charge (δ-) and hydrogen atoms have partial positive charges (δ+).
Recognize that this polarity allows water molecules to interact with other charged or polar substances by surrounding and separating their ions or molecules.
Explain that when an ionic compound dissolves in water, the positive ends of water molecules are attracted to the negative ions, and the negative ends are attracted to the positive ions, effectively pulling the ions apart.
Describe how this interaction between water molecules and solute particles prevents the solute from recombining, keeping it dispersed evenly throughout the solution.
Conclude that this ability to dissolve many ionic and polar substances makes water an excellent solvent, often called the 'universal solvent' in biological systems.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polarity of Water Molecules

Water molecules have a polar structure because oxygen is more electronegative than hydrogen, creating a partial negative charge near oxygen and partial positive charges near hydrogens. This uneven charge distribution allows water to interact with other charged or polar substances.
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Hydrogen Bonding

The polarity of water enables hydrogen bonds to form between water molecules and other polar molecules or ions. These bonds help break apart solutes by surrounding and separating their particles, facilitating dissolution.
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Solvent Properties of Water

Water’s polarity allows it to dissolve many ionic and polar substances by stabilizing their charged particles in solution. This makes water an excellent solvent, essential for biological processes where solutes must be transported or chemically reacted.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Groups of atoms such as NH₂ or OH that appear in certain common arrangements are called __________ .

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Textbook Question

In water, cations and anions of salts dissociate from one another and become surrounded by water molecules. In this state, the ions are also called __________ .


a. electrically negative

b. ionically bonded

c. electrolytes

d. hydrogen bonds

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Textbook Question

What is the difference between atomic oxygen and molecular oxygen?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is not an organic compound?


a. Monosaccharide

b. Formaldehyde

c. Water

d. Steroid

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Textbook Question

The reverse of dehydration synthesis is __________ .

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Textbook Question

Which of the following terms most correctly describes the bonds in a molecule of water?


a. Nonpolar covalent bond

b. Polar covalent bond

c. Ionic bond

d. Hydrogen bond

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