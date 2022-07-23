Describe transovarian transmission of a pathogen.

Textbook Question
Which of the following is a bile-tolerant anaerobe?
a. Bacteroides
b. Escherichia
c. Shigella
d. Prevotella
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Which of the following is a bile-tolerant anaerobe?
a. Bacteroides
b. Escherichia
c. Shigella
d. Prevotella
What single biochemical test result distinguishes gamma-proteobacteria in the family Enterobacteriaceae from gammaproteobacteria in the family Pasteurellaceae?
Which of the following statements is true of Q fever?
a. For many years its cause was questionable.
b. It was first described in 1976 during an outbreak in Quincy, Massachusetts.
c. Researchers found it could be effectively treated with quinine.
d. The sharp spikes of fever on patients' temperature charts resemble porcupine quills.