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Ch. 20 - Pathogenic Gram-Negative Cocci and Bacilli
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 20 - Pathogenic Gram-Negative Cocci and BacilliProblem 11
Chapter 20, Problem 11

Which of the following statements is true of Q fever?
a. For many years its cause was questionable.
b. It was first described in 1976 during an outbreak in Quincy, Massachusetts.
c. Researchers found it could be effectively treated with quinine.
d. The sharp spikes of fever on patients' temperature charts resemble porcupine quills.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what Q fever is. Q fever is a disease caused by the bacterium Coxiella burnetii, which is an obligate intracellular pathogen. It primarily affects animals but can be transmitted to humans, often through inhalation of contaminated aerosols.
Step 2: Analyze each statement in the question carefully. Statement (a) says that for many years its cause was questionable. Historically, Q fever was indeed a mysterious disease before the causative agent was identified, so this statement might be true.
Step 3: Consider statement (b), which claims Q fever was first described in 1976 during an outbreak in Quincy, Massachusetts. Recall that the name 'Q fever' comes from 'Query fever' because the cause was unknown when first described in the 1930s, also in Quincy, Massachusetts, but not in 1976. So the date is likely incorrect.
Step 4: Evaluate statement (c), which says it could be effectively treated with quinine. Quinine is an antimalarial drug and is not used to treat Q fever. Instead, antibiotics like doxycycline are effective, so this statement is false.
Step 5: Review statement (d), which mentions sharp spikes of fever resembling porcupine quills. This description is more characteristic of relapsing fever caused by Borrelia species, not Q fever. Therefore, this statement is also false.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Etiology and History of Q Fever

Q fever is caused by the bacterium Coxiella burnetii. It was first identified during an outbreak in 1935 in Queensland, Australia, and later studied extensively in an outbreak in Quincy, Massachusetts, in 1937. Understanding its historical discovery helps clarify misconceptions about its origin and timeline.
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Clinical Presentation of Q Fever

Q fever typically presents with high fever, severe headache, muscle pain, and sometimes pneumonia or hepatitis. The fever pattern can include sharp spikes, which are sometimes described as resembling porcupine quills, aiding in clinical recognition of the disease.
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Treatment of Q Fever

Q fever is effectively treated with antibiotics, particularly doxycycline, rather than quinine. Recognizing appropriate treatment options is crucial for managing the infection and differentiating it from diseases treated with antimalarials like quinine.
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