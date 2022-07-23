Textbook Question
Which of the following is a bile-tolerant anaerobe?
a. Bacteroides
b. Escherichia
c. Shigella
d. Prevotella
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Which of the following is a bile-tolerant anaerobe?
a. Bacteroides
b. Escherichia
c. Shigella
d. Prevotella
What virulence factors allow Gram-negative anaerobes to cause disease?
What single biochemical test result distinguishes gamma-proteobacteria in the family Enterobacteriaceae from gammaproteobacteria in the family Pasteurellaceae?
What attribute of Coxiella burnetii enables it to survive desiccation and heat for an extended time?
Which bacterium causes infections in many burn victims?
a. Moraxella catarrhalis
b. Pseudomonas aeruginosa
c. Escherichia coli
d. Bartonella bacilliformis
Describe transovarian transmission of a pathogen.