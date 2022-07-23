What virulence factors allow Gram-negative anaerobes to cause disease?
Ch. 20 - Pathogenic Gram-Negative Cocci and Bacilli
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 20, Problem 12
Which of the following is a bile-tolerant anaerobe?
a. Bacteroides
b. Escherichia
c. Shigella
d. Prevotella
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Understand the term 'bile-tolerant anaerobe': These are anaerobic bacteria that can survive and grow in the presence of bile salts, which are found in the intestines and can inhibit many bacteria.
Recall the characteristics of each option: Bacteroides are known to be anaerobic bacteria that are bile-tolerant and commonly found in the human gut.
Escherichia (such as E. coli) and Shigella are facultative anaerobes but are not specifically bile-tolerant anaerobes; they can tolerate oxygen and are not strictly anaerobic.
Prevotella is an anaerobic genus but is generally not characterized as bile-tolerant compared to Bacteroides.
Based on these characteristics, identify the genus that fits the description of a bile-tolerant anaerobe.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Bile Tolerance in Bacteria
Bile tolerance refers to a bacterium's ability to survive and grow in the presence of bile salts, which are antimicrobial compounds found in the intestine. This trait is important for bacteria that colonize the gut, as bile can disrupt cell membranes and inhibit growth.
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Immune Tolerance
Anaerobic Bacteria
Anaerobic bacteria are organisms that do not require oxygen for growth and may even be harmed by it. They thrive in oxygen-free environments such as the gastrointestinal tract, where they play key roles in digestion and maintaining microbial balance.
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Bacteroides as Bile-Tolerant Anaerobes
Bacteroides species are gram-negative, obligate anaerobes commonly found in the human gut. They are notable for their bile tolerance, allowing them to survive in the intestinal environment where bile salts are present, unlike facultative anaerobes like Escherichia or Shigella.
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