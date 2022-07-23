Which of the following diseases is typically mild?
a. Brazilian purpuric fever
b. Bartonellosis
c. Pediatric meningitis
d. Cat scratch disease
Which of the following diseases is typically mild?
a. Brazilian purpuric fever
b. Bartonellosis
c. Pediatric meningitis
d. Cat scratch disease
Which of the following is a bile-tolerant anaerobe?
a. Bacteroides
b. Escherichia
c. Shigella
d. Prevotella
What single biochemical test result distinguishes gamma-proteobacteria in the family Enterobacteriaceae from gammaproteobacteria in the family Pasteurellaceae?
What attribute of Coxiella burnetii enables it to survive desiccation and heat for an extended time?
Which bacterium causes infections in many burn victims?
a. Moraxella catarrhalis
b. Pseudomonas aeruginosa
c. Escherichia coli
d. Bartonella bacilliformis
Which of the following statements is true of Q fever?
a. For many years its cause was questionable.
b. It was first described in 1976 during an outbreak in Quincy, Massachusetts.
c. Researchers found it could be effectively treated with quinine.
d. The sharp spikes of fever on patients' temperature charts resemble porcupine quills.