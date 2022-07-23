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Ch. 20 - Pathogenic Gram-Negative Cocci and Bacilli
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 20 - Pathogenic Gram-Negative Cocci and BacilliProblem 11
Chapter 20, Problem 11

What virulence factors allow Gram-negative anaerobes to cause disease?

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Understand that virulence factors are molecules produced by pathogens that contribute to their ability to cause disease by overcoming host defenses.
Identify that Gram-negative anaerobes have specific virulence factors such as endotoxins, which are components of their outer membrane lipopolysaccharides (LPS) that trigger strong immune responses.
Recognize that these bacteria often produce enzymes like proteases, collagenases, and hyaluronidases that degrade host tissues and facilitate invasion.
Note that some Gram-negative anaerobes produce capsules or slime layers that help them evade phagocytosis by host immune cells.
Consider that these bacteria can form biofilms, which protect them from antibiotics and immune system attacks, enhancing their persistence and pathogenicity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Virulence Factors

Virulence factors are molecules produced by pathogens that enable them to colonize hosts, evade the immune system, and cause disease. In Gram-negative anaerobes, these include enzymes, toxins, and surface structures that facilitate infection and tissue damage.
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Gram-negative Anaerobes

Gram-negative anaerobes are bacteria that do not require oxygen for growth and have a characteristic outer membrane containing lipopolysaccharides. Their unique cell wall structure contributes to their pathogenicity and resistance to certain immune responses.
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Mechanisms of Pathogenicity in Anaerobes

Pathogenic mechanisms in Gram-negative anaerobes include production of endotoxins (like lipopolysaccharide), exotoxins, proteolytic enzymes, and factors that disrupt host tissues or immune defenses, enabling these bacteria to invade and persist in anaerobic environments.
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