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Ch. 20 - Pathogenic Gram-Negative Cocci and Bacilli
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 20 - Pathogenic Gram-Negative Cocci and BacilliProblem 10
Chapter 20, Problem 10

Which bacterium causes infections in many burn victims?
a. Moraxella catarrhalis
b. Pseudomonas aeruginosa
c. Escherichia coli
d. Bartonella bacilliformis

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: it asks which bacterium is commonly associated with infections in burn victims. Burn wounds are particularly susceptible to infections due to the loss of the skin barrier, which normally protects against microbial invasion.
Recall the characteristics of each bacterium listed: Moraxella catarrhalis is primarily known for respiratory tract infections; Escherichia coli is commonly associated with gastrointestinal and urinary tract infections; Bartonella bacilliformis causes Carrion's disease, a vector-borne illness.
Focus on Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which is a well-known opportunistic pathogen that thrives in moist environments and is notorious for infecting burn wounds due to its resistance to many antibiotics and its ability to colonize damaged tissue.
Recognize that Pseudomonas aeruginosa produces pigments and enzymes that contribute to tissue damage and infection severity in burn patients, making it a common cause of hospital-acquired infections in these cases.
Conclude that the bacterium causing infections in many burn victims is Pseudomonas aeruginosa based on its clinical relevance and pathogenic traits.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Burn Wound Infections

Burn wounds damage the skin's protective barrier, making patients highly susceptible to infections. These infections can delay healing and increase morbidity, often involving opportunistic bacteria that thrive in moist, damaged tissue.
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Pseudomonas aeruginosa Characteristics

Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a common opportunistic pathogen known for infecting burn wounds. It is a Gram-negative, aerobic bacterium with resistance to many antibiotics and produces biofilms, making infections difficult to treat.
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Common Bacteria in Burn Infections

Among bacteria causing burn infections, Pseudomonas aeruginosa is the most frequent, while others like Moraxella catarrhalis, Escherichia coli, and Bartonella bacilliformis are less commonly involved. Recognizing the typical pathogens guides effective treatment.
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