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Ch. 21 - Rickettsias, Chlamydias, Spirochetes, and Vibrios
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 21 - Rickettsias, Chlamydias, Spirochetes, and VibriosProblem 13
Chapter 21, Problem 13

Historical journals have described gummas on patients. What disease most likely caused these lesions?
a. Ornithosis
b. Syphilis
c. Trachoma
d. Pneumonia

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'gummas': Gummas are soft, tumor-like growths of inflamed tissue that typically occur in the tertiary stage of a specific infectious disease.
Recall which diseases are associated with gummas: Gummas are characteristic lesions found in the late stage of syphilis, caused by the bacterium Treponema pallidum.
Review the options given: Ornithosis is a respiratory disease caused by Chlamydia psittaci; Trachoma is a chronic eye infection caused by Chlamydia trachomatis; Pneumonia is an infection of the lungs caused by various pathogens.
Match the disease to the lesion: Since gummas are specifically linked to syphilis, the disease most likely causing these lesions is syphilis.
Conclude that the correct answer is the disease known for gummas, which is option b. Syphilis.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gummas

Gummas are soft, tumor-like growths of inflamed tissue that occur in the tertiary stage of syphilis. They represent a chronic granulomatous inflammation caused by the body's immune response to the Treponema pallidum bacterium.

Syphilis

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection caused by the spirochete bacterium Treponema pallidum. It progresses through primary, secondary, and tertiary stages, with gummas being characteristic lesions of the late tertiary stage.
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Differential Diagnosis of Infectious Lesions

Understanding the clinical features and causative agents of diseases like ornithosis, trachoma, and pneumonia helps differentiate them from syphilis. Unlike syphilis, these diseases do not typically produce gummas, aiding in accurate diagnosis.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The most common cause of bacterial gastroenteritis in the United States is __________.

a. Vibrio parahaemolyticus

b. Campylobacter jejuni

c. Helicobacter pylori

d. Vibrio cholerae

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Textbook Question

Two weeks after a backpacking trip in Tennessee, a hiker experienced flulike symptoms and noticed a red rash on his thigh. What is the likely cause of his illness?

a. Treponema pallidum pertenue

b. Borrelia burgdorferi

c. Borrelia recurrentis

d. Leptospira interrogans

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Textbook Question

During which stage of syphilis is penicillin ineffective?

a. Primary syphilis

b. Secondary syphilis

c. Tertiary syphilis

d. All of the above

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