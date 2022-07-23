Textbook Question
The most common cause of bacterial gastroenteritis in the United States is __________.
a. Vibrio parahaemolyticus
b. Campylobacter jejuni
c. Helicobacter pylori
d. Vibrio cholerae
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The most common cause of bacterial gastroenteritis in the United States is __________.
a. Vibrio parahaemolyticus
b. Campylobacter jejuni
c. Helicobacter pylori
d. Vibrio cholerae
Two weeks after a backpacking trip in Tennessee, a hiker experienced flulike symptoms and noticed a red rash on his thigh. What is the likely cause of his illness?
a. Treponema pallidum pertenue
b. Borrelia burgdorferi
c. Borrelia recurrentis
d. Leptospira interrogans
During which stage of syphilis is penicillin ineffective?
a. Primary syphilis
b. Secondary syphilis
c. Tertiary syphilis
d. All of the above