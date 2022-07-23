Historical journals have described gummas on patients. What disease most likely caused these lesions?
a. Ornithosis
b. Syphilis
c. Trachoma
d. Pneumonia
Historical journals have described gummas on patients. What disease most likely caused these lesions?
a. Ornithosis
b. Syphilis
c. Trachoma
d. Pneumonia
Which of the following is not true of cholera?
a. The causative agent lives naturally in marine water.
b. There is an effective vaccine for cholera.
c. Strain 01 El Tor has been responsible for several pandemics.
d. Rice-water stool is a symptom.
Which of the following organisms is transmitted via sexual contact?
a. Treponema pallidum endemicum
b. Treponema pallidum pertenue
c. Treponema pallidum pallidum
d. Treponema carateum
The most common cause of bacterial gastroenteritis in the United States is __________.
a. Vibrio parahaemolyticus
b. Campylobacter jejuni
c. Helicobacter pylori
d. Vibrio cholerae
During which stage of syphilis is penicillin ineffective?
a. Primary syphilis
b. Secondary syphilis
c. Tertiary syphilis
d. All of the above