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Ch. 21 - Rickettsias, Chlamydias, Spirochetes, and Vibrios
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 21 - Rickettsias, Chlamydias, Spirochetes, and VibriosProblem 11
Chapter 21, Problem 11

Two weeks after a backpacking trip in Tennessee, a hiker experienced flulike symptoms and noticed a red rash on his thigh. What is the likely cause of his illness?
a. Treponema pallidum pertenue
b. Borrelia burgdorferi
c. Borrelia recurrentis
d. Leptospira interrogans

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the key clinical features and epidemiological context in the problem. The hiker developed flu-like symptoms and a red rash on the thigh two weeks after a backpacking trip in Tennessee, which is an area known for certain tick-borne diseases.
Step 2: Recall the characteristics and transmission of each organism listed: (a) Treponema pallidum pertenue causes yaws, a tropical disease not associated with tick bites or Tennessee; (b) Borrelia burgdorferi is the causative agent of Lyme disease, transmitted by Ixodes ticks, common in the northeastern and midwestern United States including Tennessee; (c) Borrelia recurrentis causes relapsing fever, typically transmitted by lice, not ticks; (d) Leptospira interrogans causes leptospirosis, transmitted through contact with contaminated water, not typically associated with a rash or tick bites.
Step 3: Connect the clinical presentation to the most likely pathogen. Lyme disease caused by Borrelia burgdorferi often presents with flu-like symptoms and a characteristic expanding red rash called erythema migrans, which fits the description of the rash on the thigh.
Step 4: Understand the incubation period. Lyme disease symptoms typically appear 3 to 30 days after a tick bite, which aligns with the two-week timeline in the problem.
Step 5: Conclude that the most likely cause of the illness is Borrelia burgdorferi, given the clinical signs, geographic location, and mode of transmission.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lyme Disease and Borrelia burgdorferi

Lyme disease is caused by the spirochete Borrelia burgdorferi, transmitted through tick bites, commonly in wooded areas like Tennessee. Early symptoms include flu-like signs and a characteristic red rash called erythema migrans, often appearing at the bite site within days to weeks.
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Differentiation of Spirochete Bacteria

Spirochetes are a group of spiral-shaped bacteria including Borrelia, Treponema, and Leptospira species. Each causes distinct diseases: Treponema pallidum pertenue causes yaws, Borrelia recurrentis causes relapsing fever, and Leptospira interrogans causes leptospirosis, which have different transmission modes and clinical presentations.
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Tick-borne Illness Epidemiology and Symptoms

Tick-borne illnesses often present with nonspecific flu-like symptoms and sometimes characteristic rashes. Understanding the geographic distribution, incubation period, and clinical signs helps identify the causative agent, as seen with Lyme disease in the eastern US, where tick exposure and rash are key diagnostic clues.
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