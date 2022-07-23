Historical journals have described gummas on patients. What disease most likely caused these lesions?
a. Ornithosis
b. Syphilis
c. Trachoma
d. Pneumonia
Historical journals have described gummas on patients. What disease most likely caused these lesions?
a. Ornithosis
b. Syphilis
c. Trachoma
d. Pneumonia
Which of the following is not true of cholera?
a. The causative agent lives naturally in marine water.
b. There is an effective vaccine for cholera.
c. Strain 01 El Tor has been responsible for several pandemics.
d. Rice-water stool is a symptom.
Two weeks after a backpacking trip in Tennessee, a hiker experienced flulike symptoms and noticed a red rash on his thigh. What is the likely cause of his illness?
a. Treponema pallidum pertenue
b. Borrelia burgdorferi
c. Borrelia recurrentis
d. Leptospira interrogans
During which stage of syphilis is penicillin ineffective?
a. Primary syphilis
b. Secondary syphilis
c. Tertiary syphilis
d. All of the above