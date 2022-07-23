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Ch. 21 - Rickettsias, Chlamydias, Spirochetes, and Vibrios
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 21 - Rickettsias, Chlamydias, Spirochetes, and VibriosProblem 12
Chapter 21, Problem 12

The most common cause of bacterial gastroenteritis in the United States is __________.
a. Vibrio parahaemolyticus
b. Campylobacter jejuni
c. Helicobacter pylori
d. Vibrio cholerae

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking for the most common bacterial cause of gastroenteritis in the United States, which is an infection of the stomach and intestines causing symptoms like diarrhea and vomiting.
Step 2: Review each option and recall their typical clinical presentations and epidemiology:
- Vibrio parahaemolyticus is associated with seafood-related gastroenteritis but is less common overall.
- Campylobacter jejuni is a leading cause of bacterial gastroenteritis worldwide and is especially common in the U.S., often linked to undercooked poultry.
- Helicobacter pylori primarily causes chronic gastritis and peptic ulcers, not acute gastroenteritis.
- Vibrio cholerae causes cholera, characterized by severe watery diarrhea, but it is rare in the U.S.
Step 3: Based on the epidemiology and clinical features, identify which bacterium is most frequently responsible for bacterial gastroenteritis in the U.S.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bacterial Gastroenteritis

Bacterial gastroenteritis is an infection of the stomach and intestines caused by bacteria, leading to symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. It is commonly transmitted through contaminated food or water and is a major cause of foodborne illness worldwide.
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Campylobacter jejuni as a Pathogen

Campylobacter jejuni is a leading bacterial cause of gastroenteritis in the United States. It is typically acquired through undercooked poultry or contaminated water, causing symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, and cramps. It is more common than other listed bacteria in causing intestinal infections.
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Distinguishing Bacterial Species in Gastrointestinal Infections

Different bacteria cause distinct gastrointestinal diseases; for example, Vibrio cholerae causes cholera with severe watery diarrhea, Helicobacter pylori is linked to stomach ulcers, and Vibrio parahaemolyticus causes seafood-related gastroenteritis. Understanding these differences helps identify the most common cause of bacterial gastroenteritis.
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During which stage of syphilis is penicillin ineffective?

a. Primary syphilis

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