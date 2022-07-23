Label inclusion, elementary, and reticulate bodies of Chlamydia: <IMAGE>
The bacterium that causes spotted fever rickettsiosis (RMSF) is more likely to infect a human ______________.
a. If an infected tick feeds for several hours
b. When an infected tick initially penetrates the skin
c. When contaminated tick feces dry and become airborne
d. If the human is exposed to rodent feces containing the bacterium
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Key Concepts
Transmission Mechanism of Rickettsia rickettsii
Role of Tick Feeding Duration in Infection
Differences Between Transmission Routes of Rickettsial Diseases
Label the following stages and structures of the chlamydia life cycle: elementary body, endocytosis, vesicle, host cell, inclusion body, reticulate body. For B–D, indicate how many hours have typically transpired since infection. <IMAGE>
Most human infections caused by species of Rickettsia ___________.
a. Are acquired from fomites
b. Could be prevented by hand washing
c. Are transmitted via vectors
d. Are sexually transmitted
Match the disease with the causative pathogen in the list.
___ Spotted fever rickettsiosis
___ Murine typhus
___ Epidemic typhus
___ Scrub typhus
___ Ehrlichiosis
A. Rickettsia typhi
B. Rickettsia prowazekii
C. Rickettsia rickettsii
D. Orientia tsutsugamushi
E. Ehrlichia chaffeensis
Describe the three developmental stages of the bacteria Ehrlichia and Anaplasma.
Match the pathogen with the listed vector responsible for transmitting it to humans.
___ Rickettsia typhi
___ Rickettsia prowazekii
___ Rickettsia rickettsii
___ Orientia tsutsugamushi
___ Ehrlichia chaffeensis
___ Borrelia burgdorferi
___ Borrelia recurrentis
___ Anaplasma phagocytophilum
A. Rat flea
B. Body louse
C. Hard tick
D. Mite
E. Soft tick