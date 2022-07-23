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Ch. 21 - Rickettsias, Chlamydias, Spirochetes, and Vibrios
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 21 - Rickettsias, Chlamydias, Spirochetes, and VibriosProblem 2
Chapter 21, Problem 2

The bacterium that causes spotted fever rickettsiosis (RMSF) is more likely to infect a human ______________.
a. If an infected tick feeds for several hours
b. When an infected tick initially penetrates the skin
c. When contaminated tick feces dry and become airborne
d. If the human is exposed to rodent feces containing the bacterium

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the disease transmission mechanism of Rocky Mountain spotted fever (RMSF), which is caused by the bacterium Rickettsia rickettsii.
Step 2: Recognize that RMSF is primarily transmitted through the bite of an infected tick, specifically when the tick remains attached and feeds on the human host.
Step 3: Note that the bacterium is not typically transmitted immediately upon tick attachment; it requires the tick to feed for a certain period to transmit the pathogen effectively.
Step 4: Eliminate options that involve transmission through airborne particles or rodent feces, as these are not common routes for RMSF infection.
Step 5: Conclude that the most likely scenario for infection is when an infected tick feeds for several hours, allowing the bacterium to enter the human bloodstream.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transmission Mechanism of Rickettsia rickettsii

Rickettsia rickettsii, the bacterium causing Rocky Mountain spotted fever (RMSF), is primarily transmitted through the bite of infected ticks. The bacterium enters the human host when an infected tick feeds for several hours, allowing the pathogen to move from the tick’s salivary glands into the bloodstream.
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Role of Tick Feeding Duration in Infection

The duration of tick attachment is critical for transmission; Rickettsia rickettsii typically requires several hours of tick feeding to be transmitted effectively. Early removal of ticks reduces the risk of infection because the bacteria need time to migrate from the tick to the host.
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Differences Between Transmission Routes of Rickettsial Diseases

Not all rickettsial diseases transmit the same way; for RMSF, airborne transmission or contact with rodent feces is not a common route. Instead, direct tick bite and prolonged feeding are essential, distinguishing RMSF from other diseases like typhus, which may involve contaminated feces.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Label inclusion, elementary, and reticulate bodies of Chlamydia: <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

Label the following stages and structures of the chlamydia life cycle: elementary body, endocytosis, vesicle, host cell, inclusion body, reticulate body. For B–D, indicate how many hours have typically transpired since infection. <IMAGE>

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Textbook Question

Most human infections caused by species of Rickettsia ___________.

a. Are acquired from fomites

b. Could be prevented by hand washing

c. Are transmitted via vectors

d. Are sexually transmitted

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Textbook Question

Match the disease with the causative pathogen in the list.


___ Spotted fever rickettsiosis

___ Murine typhus

___ Epidemic typhus

___ Scrub typhus

___ Ehrlichiosis


A. Rickettsia typhi

B. Rickettsia prowazekii

C. Rickettsia rickettsii

D. Orientia tsutsugamushi

E. Ehrlichia chaffeensis

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Textbook Question

Describe the three developmental stages of the bacteria Ehrlichia and Anaplasma.

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Textbook Question

Match the pathogen with the listed vector responsible for transmitting it to humans.


___ Rickettsia typhi

___ Rickettsia prowazekii

___ Rickettsia rickettsii

___ Orientia tsutsugamushi

___ Ehrlichia chaffeensis

___ Borrelia burgdorferi

___ Borrelia recurrentis

___ Anaplasma phagocytophilum


A. Rat flea

B. Body louse

C. Hard tick

D. Mite

E. Soft tick

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