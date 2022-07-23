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Ch. 21 - Rickettsias, Chlamydias, Spirochetes, and Vibrios
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 21 - Rickettsias, Chlamydias, Spirochetes, and VibriosProblem 2
Chapter 21, Problem 2

Label inclusion, elementary, and reticulate bodies of Chlamydia: <IMAGE>

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1
Understand the life cycle of Chlamydia, which includes two main forms: the elementary body (EB) and the reticulate body (RB). The elementary body is the infectious, extracellular form, while the reticulate body is the non-infectious, intracellular replicative form.
Identify the elementary body (EB) in the image as the small, dense, infectious particle that can survive outside host cells and initiate infection by attaching to and entering host cells.
Locate the reticulate body (RB) in the image as the larger, less dense form found inside host cells, where it replicates by binary fission.
Recognize the inclusion body as the membrane-bound vacuole inside the host cell that contains multiple reticulate bodies during the replication phase.
Label each structure accordingly: mark the elementary bodies as infectious particles outside or at the periphery of the inclusion, the reticulate bodies inside the inclusion, and the inclusion body as the vacuole containing the reticulate bodies within the host cell cytoplasm.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chlamydia Developmental Cycle

Chlamydia undergoes a unique biphasic developmental cycle alternating between infectious elementary bodies (EBs) and replicative reticulate bodies (RBs). EBs are metabolically inactive but infectious, while RBs are metabolically active and divide within host cells. Understanding this cycle is essential to grasp the pathogen's survival and infection mechanisms.
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Elementary Bodies (EBs)

Elementary bodies are the small, dense, infectious form of Chlamydia that can survive outside host cells. They attach to and enter host cells, initiating infection. EBs are metabolically inert but transform into reticulate bodies once inside the host cell to replicate.
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Reticulate Bodies (RBs)

Reticulate bodies are the larger, metabolically active, non-infectious form of Chlamydia that replicate by binary fission inside the host cell's inclusion. After replication, RBs convert back into EBs to be released and infect new cells. RBs are critical for bacterial growth and propagation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The most severe rickettsial illness is caused by __________.

a. Rickettsia typhi

b. Rickettsia rickettsii

c. Orientia tsutsugamushi

d. Ehrlichia chaffeensis

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Textbook Question

The bacterium that causes spotted fever rickettsiosis (RMSF) is more likely to infect a human ______________.

a. If an infected tick feeds for several hours

b. When an infected tick initially penetrates the skin

c. When contaminated tick feces dry and become airborne

d. If the human is exposed to rodent feces containing the bacterium

1044
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Textbook Question

Most human infections caused by species of Rickettsia ___________.

a. Are acquired from fomites

b. Could be prevented by hand washing

c. Are transmitted via vectors

d. Are sexually transmitted

986
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Textbook Question

Match the disease with the causative pathogen in the list.


___ Spotted fever rickettsiosis

___ Murine typhus

___ Epidemic typhus

___ Scrub typhus

___ Ehrlichiosis


A. Rickettsia typhi

B. Rickettsia prowazekii

C. Rickettsia rickettsii

D. Orientia tsutsugamushi

E. Ehrlichia chaffeensis

998
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Textbook Question

Describe the three developmental stages of the bacteria Ehrlichia and Anaplasma.

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Textbook Question

Match the pathogen with the listed vector responsible for transmitting it to humans.


___ Rickettsia typhi

___ Rickettsia prowazekii

___ Rickettsia rickettsii

___ Orientia tsutsugamushi

___ Ehrlichia chaffeensis

___ Borrelia burgdorferi

___ Borrelia recurrentis

___ Anaplasma phagocytophilum


A. Rat flea

B. Body louse

C. Hard tick

D. Mite

E. Soft tick

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