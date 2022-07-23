Dimorphic fungi exist as _____ forms in the environment and as _____ forms in their hosts.
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Fungi are generally not transmitted from person to person.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Fungal Transmission Modes
Types of Fungal Infections
True/False Question Strategy in Microbiology
A fungus that can infect both healthy and immunocompromised patients is called
a(n) _______.
a. true pathogen
b. opportunistic pathogen
c. commensal organism
d. symbiotic organism
Match each of the following diseases with the manner(s) in which fungi enter the body. Answers can be used more than once.
1. ___ Aspergillosis
2. ___Candidiasis
3. ___Chromoblastomycosis
4. ___ Coccidioidomycosis
5. ___ Cryptococcosis
6. ___Dermatophytosis
7. ___ Histoplasmosis
8. ___ Hypersensitivity reactions
9. ___ Mushroom poisoning
10. ___ Mycetoma
11. ___ Sporotrichosis
A. Inhalation
B. Contact
C. Trauma
D. Ingestion
Amphotericin B is considered the “gold standard” of antifungal agents. Technically, its mode of action works against most fungal infections. Why, then, isn’t it prescribed for most fungal infections?