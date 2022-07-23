Skip to main content
Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 22 - Pathogenic FungiProblem 1
Chapter 22, Problem 1

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.


_____ Fungi are generally not transmitted from person to person.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Read the statement carefully: 'Fungi are generally not transmitted from person to person.'
Recall that fungi can be transmitted in different ways, including direct contact between individuals, especially in cases like athlete's foot or ringworm.
Determine if the statement is true or false based on common fungal transmission modes. Since some fungi are indeed transmitted person to person, the statement as it stands is false.
Identify the underlined phrase 'not transmitted from person to person' and consider how to correct it. Changing it to 'can be transmitted from person to person' would make the statement true.
Rewrite the corrected statement: 'Fungi can be transmitted from person to person.' This reflects the accurate understanding of fungal transmission.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fungal Transmission Modes

Fungi can be transmitted through various routes including environmental exposure, direct contact, or airborne spores. However, many fungal infections are acquired from the environment rather than person-to-person, making direct human transmission less common compared to bacteria or viruses.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:23
Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)

Types of Fungal Infections

Fungal infections are classified as superficial, cutaneous, subcutaneous, or systemic. Superficial and cutaneous fungi often infect skin and nails and can sometimes spread between people, while systemic fungal infections usually arise from environmental exposure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:52
Map of Lesson on Bacteriophage Infections

True/False Question Strategy in Microbiology

When answering true/false questions, it is important to identify the key term or phrase that determines the statement's accuracy. If false, modifying the underlined word to a correct term helps reinforce understanding of the concept and clarifies common misconceptions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:27
Introduction to Microbiology
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Dimorphic fungi exist as _____ forms in the environment and as _____ forms in their hosts.

1240
views
Textbook Question

A fungus that can infect both healthy and immunocompromised patients is called

a(n) _______.

a. true pathogen

b. opportunistic pathogen

c. commensal organism

d. symbiotic organism

1069
views
Textbook Question

Match each of the following diseases with the manner(s) in which fungi enter the body. Answers can be used more than once.


1. ___ Aspergillosis

2. ___Candidiasis

3. ___Chromoblastomycosis

4. ___ Coccidioidomycosis

5. ___ Cryptococcosis

6. ___Dermatophytosis

7. ___ Histoplasmosis

8. ___ Hypersensitivity reactions

9. ___ Mushroom poisoning

10. ___ Mycetoma

11. ___ Sporotrichosis


A. Inhalation

B. Contact

C. Trauma

D. Ingestion  

1129
views
Textbook Question

Amphotericin B is considered the “gold standard” of antifungal agents. Technically, its mode of action works against most fungal infections. Why, then, isn’t it prescribed for most fungal infections?

1214
views