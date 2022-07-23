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Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 22 - Pathogenic FungiProblem 1
Chapter 22, Problem 1

Dimorphic fungi exist as _____ forms in the environment and as _____ forms in their hosts.

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Understand the term 'dimorphic fungi': these fungi can exist in two different morphological forms depending on environmental conditions.
Identify the form dimorphic fungi take in the environment: typically, they exist as mold (mycelial) forms when outside the host, which allows them to grow and reproduce in soil or other substrates.
Identify the form dimorphic fungi take inside their hosts: usually, they convert to yeast forms when infecting a host, which is better suited for survival and pathogenicity within the host's body.
Summarize the relationship: dimorphic fungi exist as mold forms in the environment and as yeast forms in their hosts.
This dual form allows them to adapt to different conditions, aiding in their survival and ability to cause disease.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dimorphic Fungi

Dimorphic fungi are a group of fungi that can exist in two distinct morphological forms depending on environmental conditions. They typically switch between a mold (filamentous) form and a yeast form, which is crucial for their survival and pathogenicity.
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Environmental Mold Form

In the environment, dimorphic fungi grow as mold, producing hyphae and spores. This form allows them to disperse and survive outside a host, often in soil or organic matter, facilitating transmission to new hosts.
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Yeast Form in Hosts

Inside a host, dimorphic fungi convert to a yeast form, which is unicellular and adapted for survival and replication within host tissues. This morphological change is often triggered by body temperature and is key to their pathogenicity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Color each map below to show the general area where each disease is endemic.

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Textbook Question

A fungus that can infect both healthy and immunocompromised patients is called

a(n) _______.

a. true pathogen

b. opportunistic pathogen

c. commensal organism

d. symbiotic organism

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Textbook Question

Match each of the following diseases with the manner(s) in which fungi enter the body. Answers can be used more than once.


1. ___ Aspergillosis

2. ___Candidiasis

3. ___Chromoblastomycosis

4. ___ Coccidioidomycosis

5. ___ Cryptococcosis

6. ___Dermatophytosis

7. ___ Histoplasmosis

8. ___ Hypersensitivity reactions

9. ___ Mushroom poisoning

10. ___ Mycetoma

11. ___ Sporotrichosis


A. Inhalation

B. Contact

C. Trauma

D. Ingestion  

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.


_____ Fungi are generally not transmitted from person to person.

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Textbook Question

Amphotericin B is considered the “gold standard” of antifungal agents. Technically, its mode of action works against most fungal infections. Why, then, isn’t it prescribed for most fungal infections?

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