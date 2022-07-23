Textbook Question
Dimorphic fungi exist as _____ forms in the environment and as _____ forms in their hosts.
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Dimorphic fungi exist as _____ forms in the environment and as _____ forms in their hosts.
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Fungi are generally not transmitted from person to person.
Amphotericin B is considered the “gold standard” of antifungal agents. Technically, its mode of action works against most fungal infections. Why, then, isn’t it prescribed for most fungal infections?