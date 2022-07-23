Dimorphic fungi exist as _____ forms in the environment and as _____ forms in their hosts.
A fungus that can infect both healthy and immunocompromised patients is called
a(n) _______.
a. true pathogen
b. opportunistic pathogen
c. commensal organism
d. symbiotic organism
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
True Pathogen
Opportunistic Pathogen
Commensal and Symbiotic Organisms
The true fungal pathogens are _____ , _____ , _____ , and_____ (give genus and specific epithet).
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ On the whole, fungal infections are relatively easy to treat.
Color each map below to show the general area where each disease is endemic.
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Fungi are generally not transmitted from person to person.
Amphotericin B is considered the “gold standard” of antifungal agents. Technically, its mode of action works against most fungal infections. Why, then, isn’t it prescribed for most fungal infections?