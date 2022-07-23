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Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 22 - Pathogenic FungiProblem 1
Chapter 22, Problem 1

A fungus that can infect both healthy and immunocompromised patients is called
a(n) _______.
a. true pathogen
b. opportunistic pathogen
c. commensal organism
d. symbiotic organism

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the terms given in the options: a 'true pathogen' is an organism capable of causing disease in healthy individuals as well as those with weakened immune systems.
An 'opportunistic pathogen' typically causes disease only in immunocompromised or weakened hosts, not in healthy individuals.
A 'commensal organism' lives on or within a host without causing harm, often benefiting from the host without affecting it.
A 'symbiotic organism' refers to an organism involved in a close and often long-term interaction with another organism, which can be mutualistic, commensal, or parasitic.
Since the question asks for a fungus that can infect both healthy and immunocompromised patients, identify which term matches this capability based on the definitions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

True Pathogen

A true pathogen is a microorganism capable of causing disease in healthy individuals with normal immune defenses. These pathogens have specific virulence factors that allow them to invade and damage host tissues regardless of the host's immune status.
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Introduction to Pathogenic Toxins

Opportunistic Pathogen

An opportunistic pathogen causes disease primarily in immunocompromised or weakened hosts, taking advantage of reduced immune defenses. These organisms are usually harmless in healthy individuals but can cause infections when the immune system is impaired.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:40
Introduction to Pathogenic Toxins

Commensal and Symbiotic Organisms

Commensal organisms live on or within a host without causing harm, often benefiting from the host environment. Symbiotic organisms engage in mutually beneficial relationships with the host. Neither typically causes disease under normal conditions.
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05:59
Symbiotic Relationships
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Dimorphic fungi exist as _____ forms in the environment and as _____ forms in their hosts.

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Textbook Question

The true fungal pathogens are _____   , _____  , _____ , and_____ (give genus and specific epithet).

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.


_____ On the whole, fungal infections are relatively easy to treat.

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Textbook Question

Color each map below to show the general area where each disease is endemic.

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.


_____ Fungi are generally not transmitted from person to person.

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Textbook Question

Amphotericin B is considered the “gold standard” of antifungal agents. Technically, its mode of action works against most fungal infections. Why, then, isn’t it prescribed for most fungal infections?

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