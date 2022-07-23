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Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod VectorsProblem 19
Chapter 23, Problem 19

The tapeworm attachment organ is a:
a. Scolex
b. Proglottid
c. Strobila
d. Cuticle

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1
Understand the structure of a tapeworm: Tapeworms are segmented flatworms with specialized body parts for attachment and reproduction.
Identify the function of each option: The scolex is known as the head region used for attachment; proglottids are the segments containing reproductive organs; strobila refers to the chain of proglottids; cuticle is the outer covering.
Recall that the tapeworm uses a specialized organ to attach to the host's intestinal wall, which is crucial for its survival and nutrient absorption.
Recognize that the scolex contains hooks and/or suckers that enable the tapeworm to anchor itself firmly to the host.
Conclude that the correct answer is the organ responsible for attachment, which is the scolex.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Scolex

The scolex is the anterior attachment organ of a tapeworm, equipped with hooks and suckers that allow the parasite to anchor itself to the host's intestinal wall. It is essential for maintaining the tapeworm's position within the host.

Proglottid

Proglottids are the segmented body units of a tapeworm that contain reproductive organs. They mature as they move away from the scolex and are responsible for producing eggs, but they do not function in attachment.

Strobila

The strobila is the chain of proglottids that make up the main body of the tapeworm. It grows behind the scolex and is involved in reproduction and nutrient absorption, but it is not the attachment organ.
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