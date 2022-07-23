Textbook Question
Which of the following is most effective in preventing infection by Giardia? __________
a. Sexual abstinence
b. Drinking only bottled water
c. Use of insect repellent
d. Cooking all food
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Which of the following is most effective in preventing infection by Giardia? __________
a. Sexual abstinence
b. Drinking only bottled water
c. Use of insect repellent
d. Cooking all food
The majority of cestodes are transmitted via ___________ .
a. ingestion
b. vectors
c. direct contact
d. inhalation
The sporogonic phase of Plasmodium occurs in ___________.
a. red blood cells
b. liver cells
c. schizonts
d. Anopheles mosquitoes
Trophozoite-cyst conversion is vital to the life of __________.
a. Balantidium
b. Entamoeba
c. Giardia
d, all of the above