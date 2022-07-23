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Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod VectorsProblem 18
Chapter 23, Problem 18

The sporogonic phase of Plasmodium occurs in ___________.


a. red blood cells
b. liver cells
c. schizonts
d. Anopheles mosquitoes

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1
Understand the life cycle of Plasmodium, the parasite responsible for malaria, which includes several phases: the exoerythrocytic phase (in liver cells), erythrocytic phase (in red blood cells), and the sporogonic phase.
Recall that the sporogonic phase is the sexual reproduction phase of Plasmodium, where gametocytes develop into sporozoites.
Identify the location where the sexual reproduction and development of sporozoites occur, which is outside the human host.
Recognize that this phase takes place inside the vector, specifically the Anopheles mosquito, where the parasite undergoes sporogony.
Conclude that the correct answer corresponds to the environment where the sporogonic phase occurs, which is the Anopheles mosquito.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Life Cycle of Plasmodium

Plasmodium, the parasite causing malaria, has a complex life cycle involving both human and mosquito hosts. It undergoes different developmental stages, including asexual reproduction in humans and sexual reproduction in mosquitoes, which is essential for transmission.
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Sporogonic Phase

The sporogonic phase is the sexual reproduction stage of Plasmodium that occurs inside the mosquito vector. During this phase, zygotes develop into sporozoites, which migrate to the mosquito's salivary glands, ready to infect a new human host.
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Role of Anopheles Mosquito

Anopheles mosquitoes serve as the definitive host for Plasmodium, where the sexual cycle (sporogony) takes place. This mosquito species is crucial for malaria transmission, as it carries and transmits the infectious sporozoite stage to humans.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following is most effective in preventing infection by Giardia? __________          


a. Sexual abstinence

b. Drinking only bottled water

c. Use of insect repellent

d. Cooking all food

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The majority of cestodes are transmitted via ___________ .


a. ingestion

b. vectors

c. direct contact

d. inhalation

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The tapeworm attachment organ is a:

a. Scolex

b. Proglottid

c. Strobila

d. Cuticle

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Textbook Question

Which of the following arthropods is responsible for transmitting the most parasitic diseases? __________         


a. Fleas

b. Ticks

c. Mosquitoes

d. True bugs

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Textbook Question

Trophozoite-cyst conversion is vital to the life of __________.


a. Balantidium

b. Entamoeba

c. Giardia

d, all of the above

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