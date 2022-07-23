Textbook Question
The majority of cestodes are transmitted via ___________ .
a. ingestion
b. vectors
c. direct contact
d. inhalation
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The majority of cestodes are transmitted via ___________ .
a. ingestion
b. vectors
c. direct contact
d. inhalation
The tapeworm attachment organ is a:
a. Scolex
b. Proglottid
c. Strobila
d. Cuticle
Plasmodium species as well as Wuchereria bancrofti can be carried by mosquitoes in the genus __________.
a. Aedes
b. Anopheles
c. Culex
d. Ctenocephalides
The sporogonic phase of Plasmodium occurs in ___________.
a. red blood cells
b. liver cells
c. schizonts
d. Anopheles mosquitoes
Which of the following arthropods is responsible for transmitting the most parasitic diseases? __________
a. Fleas
b. Ticks
c. Mosquitoes
d. True bugs
Trophozoite-cyst conversion is vital to the life of __________.
a. Balantidium
b. Entamoeba
c. Giardia
d, all of the above