Step 3: Evaluate each option in terms of preventing Giardia infection: (a) Sexual abstinence does not directly prevent Giardia since it is not primarily sexually transmitted; (b) Drinking only bottled water reduces the risk of ingesting contaminated water, which is a common source of Giardia; (c) Use of insect repellent is irrelevant because Giardia is not transmitted by insects; (d) Cooking all food can kill many pathogens, but Giardia cysts are more commonly associated with water than food.