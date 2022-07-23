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Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod VectorsProblem 17
Chapter 23, Problem 17

Which of the following is most effective in preventing infection by Giardia? __________          


a. Sexual abstinence
b. Drinking only bottled water
c. Use of insect repellent
d. Cooking all food

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of Giardia. Giardia is a protozoan parasite that causes giardiasis, an intestinal infection typically transmitted through contaminated water or food.
Step 2: Identify the common routes of Giardia transmission. The parasite is often spread by ingesting cysts from contaminated water sources, such as untreated or poorly treated drinking water.
Step 3: Evaluate each option in terms of preventing Giardia infection: (a) Sexual abstinence does not directly prevent Giardia since it is not primarily sexually transmitted; (b) Drinking only bottled water reduces the risk of ingesting contaminated water, which is a common source of Giardia; (c) Use of insect repellent is irrelevant because Giardia is not transmitted by insects; (d) Cooking all food can kill many pathogens, but Giardia cysts are more commonly associated with water than food.
Step 4: Conclude that the most effective prevention method among the options is to avoid drinking contaminated water, which is best achieved by drinking only bottled water or properly treated water.
Step 5: Therefore, the best choice is the option that directly addresses the main transmission route of Giardia, which is drinking only bottled water.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transmission of Giardia

Giardia is a protozoan parasite transmitted primarily through ingestion of contaminated water or food containing cysts. Understanding its transmission routes helps identify effective prevention methods, focusing on water safety and hygiene.
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Waterborne Parasite Prevention

Preventing Giardia infection involves avoiding contaminated water sources. Drinking bottled or properly treated water reduces exposure to Giardia cysts, which are resistant to some common disinfection methods but can be removed by filtration or boiling.
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Ineffectiveness of Other Measures

Measures like sexual abstinence, insect repellent use, or cooking food do not effectively prevent Giardia infection because the parasite is not transmitted sexually or by insects, and cooking food is less relevant since waterborne cysts are the main source.
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