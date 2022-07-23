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Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod VectorsProblem 20
Chapter 23, Problem 20

Trophozoite-cyst conversion is vital to the life of __________.


a. Balantidium
b. Entamoeba
c. Giardia
d, all of the above

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1
Understand the biological significance of trophozoite-cyst conversion: This process allows certain protozoan parasites to survive harsh environmental conditions by transforming from an active, feeding trophozoite form into a dormant, resistant cyst form.
Identify the organisms listed: Balantidium, Entamoeba, and Giardia are all protozoan parasites known to infect humans and have life cycles involving trophozoite and cyst stages.
Recall that trophozoite-cyst conversion is essential for transmission and survival outside the host in all three organisms, as cysts are the infective form that can survive in the environment.
Analyze the options: Since all three genera undergo trophozoite-cyst conversion as a vital part of their life cycle, the correct understanding is that this process is important for all of them.
Conclude that the answer corresponds to the option indicating all listed organisms rely on trophozoite-cyst conversion.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trophozoite and Cyst Forms

Many protozoan parasites exist in two main forms: the trophozoite, which is the active, feeding stage, and the cyst, which is a dormant, resistant stage. The conversion between these forms allows the organism to survive harsh conditions and facilitates transmission between hosts.
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Life Cycle of Protozoan Parasites

Protozoan parasites like Balantidium, Entamoeba, and Giardia have complex life cycles involving trophozoite and cyst stages. Understanding these cycles is essential to grasp how infection spreads and how the parasite adapts to different environments within and outside the host.
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Role of Cyst Formation in Transmission

Cyst formation is crucial for the survival of protozoa outside the host and for infecting new hosts via contaminated food or water. The cyst stage protects the parasite from environmental stress, making it a key factor in disease epidemiology and control.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following is most effective in preventing infection by Giardia? __________          


a. Sexual abstinence

b. Drinking only bottled water

c. Use of insect repellent

d. Cooking all food

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Textbook Question

The tapeworm attachment organ is a:

a. Scolex

b. Proglottid

c. Strobila

d. Cuticle

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Textbook Question

The sporogonic phase of Plasmodium occurs in ___________.


a. red blood cells

b. liver cells

c. schizonts

d. Anopheles mosquitoes

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