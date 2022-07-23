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Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod VectorsProblem 16
Chapter 23, Problem 16

The majority of cestodes are transmitted via ___________ .


a. ingestion
b. vectors
c. direct contact
d. inhalation

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1
Understand that cestodes are a class of parasitic flatworms commonly known as tapeworms, which infect the digestive tract of their hosts.
Recall the common modes of transmission for cestodes, which typically involve the ingestion of contaminated food or water containing larval stages or eggs.
Evaluate each option: (a) ingestion, (b) vectors, (c) direct contact, and (d) inhalation, considering the biology and life cycle of cestodes.
Recognize that vectors (such as insects) are not involved in cestode transmission, and inhalation or direct contact are not typical routes for these parasites.
Conclude that the majority of cestodes are transmitted via ingestion, usually through consuming undercooked or contaminated meat or food.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cestode Transmission Routes

Cestodes, or tapeworms, are parasitic flatworms primarily transmitted through ingestion of contaminated food or water containing their larval stages. Understanding their life cycle highlights ingestion as the main route, often via undercooked meat or fish harboring cysticerci.
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Life Cycle of Cestodes

Cestodes have complex life cycles involving intermediate hosts where larvae develop, and definitive hosts where adults reside. Humans typically become infected by ingesting larval cysts in intermediate hosts, emphasizing the importance of ingestion in transmission.
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Modes of Parasite Transmission

Parasites can be transmitted via various routes including ingestion, vectors, direct contact, or inhalation. Identifying the correct mode depends on the parasite's biology; cestodes are not vector-borne or inhaled, making ingestion the primary transmission mode.
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Related Practice
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Which of the following is most effective in preventing infection by Giardia? __________          


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The tapeworm attachment organ is a:

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Plasmodium species as well as Wuchereria bancrofti can be carried by mosquitoes in the genus __________.


a. Aedes

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The sporogonic phase of Plasmodium occurs in ___________.


a. red blood cells

b. liver cells

c. schizonts

d. Anopheles mosquitoes

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Enterobius vermicularis is commonly called:

a. Hookworm

b. Pinworm

c. Whipworm

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Which of the following arthropods is responsible for transmitting the most parasitic diseases? __________         


a. Fleas

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c. Mosquitoes

d. True bugs

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