The majority of cestodes are transmitted via ___________ .

Which of the following is most effective in preventing infection by Giardia? __________
a. Sexual abstinence
b. Drinking only bottled water
c. Use of insect repellent
d. Cooking all food
Which of the following is most effective in preventing infection by Giardia? __________
a. Sexual abstinence
b. Drinking only bottled water
c. Use of insect repellent
d. Cooking all food
The tapeworm attachment organ is a:
a. Scolex
b. Proglottid
c. Strobila
d. Cuticle
Plasmodium species as well as Wuchereria bancrofti can be carried by mosquitoes in the genus __________.
a. Aedes
b. Anopheles
c. Culex
d. Ctenocephalides
The sporogonic phase of Plasmodium occurs in ___________.
a. red blood cells
b. liver cells
c. schizonts
d. Anopheles mosquitoes
Enterobius vermicularis is commonly called:
a. Hookworm
b. Pinworm
c. Whipworm
d. Tapeworm
Which of the following arthropods is responsible for transmitting the most parasitic diseases? __________
a. Fleas
b. Ticks
c. Mosquitoes
d. True bugs