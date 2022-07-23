Textbook Question
Human herpesvirus 2 _____.
a. can cause genital herpes
b. may infect a baby at birth
c. causes about 10% of cold sores
d. all of the above
1217
views
Human herpesvirus 2 _____.
a. can cause genital herpes
b. may infect a baby at birth
c. causes about 10% of cold sores
d. all of the above
DNA viruses in which of the following families are relatively large and thus potentially
well suited for the introduction of genetic material in gene therapy?
a. Herpesviridae
b. Poxviridae
c. Papillomaviridae
d. Hepadnaviridae
Being habitually careful not to touch or rub your eyes with unwashed hands would reduce your risk of contracting_____.
a. chickenpox
b. infectious mononucleosis
c. seed warts
d. a cold