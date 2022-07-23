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Ch. 24 - Pathogenic DNA Viruses
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 24 - Pathogenic DNA VirusesProblem 15
Chapter 24, Problem 15

Epstein-Barr virus _____.
a. can be asymptomatic
b. causes mononucleosis
c. can cause cancer
d. all of the above

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1
Step 1: Understand the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) as a member of the herpesvirus family that infects humans and is very common worldwide.
Step 2: Recognize that EBV infection can be asymptomatic, meaning many people carry the virus without showing symptoms.
Step 3: Know that EBV is the primary cause of infectious mononucleosis, often called "mono" or the "kissing disease," which presents with symptoms like fever, sore throat, and swollen lymph nodes.
Step 4: Be aware that EBV has been linked to certain types of cancers, such as Burkitt's lymphoma, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and nasopharyngeal carcinoma, due to its ability to transform infected cells.
Step 5: Conclude that since EBV can be asymptomatic, causes mononucleosis, and is associated with some cancers, the correct comprehensive answer is that all these statements are true.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) Overview

EBV is a common herpesvirus that infects most people worldwide. It primarily targets B cells and epithelial cells, often establishing a lifelong latent infection. Understanding its biology helps explain its varied clinical manifestations.
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Clinical Manifestations of EBV

EBV infection can be asymptomatic or cause infectious mononucleosis, characterized by fever, sore throat, and swollen lymph nodes. The virus’s ability to cause different symptoms depends on the host’s immune response and age at infection.

EBV and Oncogenesis

EBV is associated with certain cancers, such as Burkitt lymphoma, Hodgkin lymphoma, and nasopharyngeal carcinoma. The virus contributes to cancer development by altering cell growth and evading immune detection through latent gene expression.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Human herpesvirus 2 _____.

a. can cause genital herpes

b. may infect a baby at birth

c. causes about 10% of cold sores

d. all of the above

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Textbook Question

DNA viruses in which of the following families are relatively large and thus potentially

well suited for the introduction of genetic material in gene therapy?

a. Herpesviridae

b. Poxviridae

c. Papillomaviridae

d. Hepadnaviridae

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Textbook Question

Being habitually careful not to touch or rub your eyes with unwashed hands would reduce your risk of contracting_____.

a. chickenpox

b. infectious mononucleosis

c. seed warts

d. a cold

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