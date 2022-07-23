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Ch. 24 - Pathogenic DNA Viruses
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 24 - Pathogenic DNA VirusesProblem 12
Chapter 24, Problem 12

DNA viruses in which of the following families are relatively large and thus potentially
well suited for the introduction of genetic material in gene therapy?
a. Herpesviridae
b. Poxviridae
c. Papillomaviridae
d. Hepadnaviridae

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which asks about DNA virus families that are relatively large and suitable for gene therapy due to their capacity to carry genetic material.
Step 2: Recall the general characteristics of each virus family listed: Herpesviridae, Poxviridae, Papillomaviridae, and Hepadnaviridae, focusing on their genome size and structure.
Step 3: Note that larger DNA viruses have bigger genomes, which allow them to carry additional genetic material, making them better candidates for gene therapy vectors.
Step 4: Compare the genome sizes: Herpesviridae and Poxviridae are known to have large double-stranded DNA genomes, while Papillomaviridae and Hepadnaviridae have smaller genomes.
Step 5: Conclude that the families with relatively large genomes (Herpesviridae and Poxviridae) are more suitable for gene therapy applications due to their capacity to accommodate extra genetic material.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Virus Families and Their Characteristics

DNA viruses are classified into families based on their structure, genome size, and replication methods. Understanding the differences among Herpesviridae, Poxviridae, Papillomaviridae, and Hepadnaviridae helps identify which viruses have larger genomes suitable for gene therapy applications.
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Animal Viruses: DNA Virus Synthesis & Replication

Genome Size and Its Importance in Gene Therapy

The size of a virus's genome determines how much foreign genetic material it can carry. Larger DNA viruses can accommodate bigger or multiple therapeutic genes, making them more effective vectors for delivering genetic material in gene therapy.
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Genome Variability

Viral Vectors in Gene Therapy

Viral vectors are engineered viruses used to deliver therapeutic genes into host cells. Selecting an appropriate viral family depends on factors like genome size, host range, and safety, with larger DNA viruses often preferred for their capacity to carry substantial genetic payloads.
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Persistent Viral Infections
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