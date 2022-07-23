Epstein-Barr virus _____.
a. can be asymptomatic
b. causes mononucleosis
c. can cause cancer
d. all of the above
Epstein-Barr virus _____.
a. can be asymptomatic
b. causes mononucleosis
c. can cause cancer
d. all of the above
Human herpesvirus 2 _____.
a. can cause genital herpes
b. may infect a baby at birth
c. causes about 10% of cold sores
d. all of the above
Which of the following viral families is most likely to contain viruses that exist in a latent
state in humans?
a. Herpesviridae
b. Poxviridae
c. Adenoviridae
d. Parvoviridae
Monkeypox has been diagnosed in several humans in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. What might be recommended to prevent further risk of infection?
a. Catch the monkeys for inoculation with monkeypox vaccine.
b. Remove infected tissues from humans with chemicals, by surgery, or by freezing.
c. Reinstate smallpox vaccinations for the country's population.
d. The diagnosis must have been incorrect because humans are unaffected by
monkeypox.
DNA viruses in which of the following families are relatively large and thus potentially
well suited for the introduction of genetic material in gene therapy?
a. Herpesviridae
b. Poxviridae
c. Papillomaviridae
d. Hepadnaviridae