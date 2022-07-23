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Ch. 24 - Pathogenic DNA Viruses
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 24 - Pathogenic DNA VirusesProblem 13
Chapter 24, Problem 13

Being habitually careful not to touch or rub your eyes with unwashed hands would reduce your risk of contracting_____.
a. chickenpox
b. infectious mononucleosis
c. seed warts
d. a cold

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1
Step 1: Understand the mode of transmission for each disease listed in the options.
Step 2: Recognize that touching or rubbing your eyes with unwashed hands primarily risks introducing pathogens that cause respiratory infections or infections transmitted via mucous membranes.
Step 3: Identify that chickenpox is mainly transmitted through airborne droplets, infectious mononucleosis through saliva, seed warts through direct skin contact, and the common cold through respiratory droplets and contact with contaminated surfaces.
Step 4: Consider that the common cold virus can be transmitted by touching the eyes, nose, or mouth with contaminated hands, making it more likely to be prevented by hand hygiene.
Step 5: Conclude that habitually avoiding touching or rubbing your eyes with unwashed hands would most effectively reduce the risk of contracting the common cold.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transmission of Infectious Diseases

Many infectious diseases spread through direct contact with contaminated surfaces or secretions. Touching the eyes with unwashed hands can transfer pathogens from the environment to mucous membranes, facilitating infection. Understanding transmission routes helps in identifying preventive measures.
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Role of Mucous Membranes in Infection

Mucous membranes, such as those in the eyes, nose, and mouth, are common entry points for pathogens. They provide a moist environment that supports microbial invasion, making them vulnerable to infections when contaminated by hands or other objects.
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Common Cold and Its Mode of Spread

The common cold is caused by viruses that often enter the body through the mucous membranes of the nose and eyes. It spreads easily via respiratory droplets and by touching the face with contaminated hands, making hand hygiene crucial in reducing infection risk.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Epstein-Barr virus _____.

a. can be asymptomatic

b. causes mononucleosis

c. can cause cancer

d. all of the above

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Textbook Question

Human herpesvirus 2 _____.

a. can cause genital herpes

b. may infect a baby at birth

c. causes about 10% of cold sores

d. all of the above

1217
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Textbook Question

Which of the following viral families is most likely to contain viruses that exist in a latent

state in humans?

a. Herpesviridae

b. Poxviridae

c. Adenoviridae

d. Parvoviridae

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Textbook Question

Monkeypox has been diagnosed in several humans in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. What might be recommended to prevent further risk of infection?

a. Catch the monkeys for inoculation with monkeypox vaccine.

b. Remove infected tissues from humans with chemicals, by surgery, or by freezing.

c. Reinstate smallpox vaccinations for the country's population.

d. The diagnosis must have been incorrect because humans are unaffected by

monkeypox.

1044
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Textbook Question

DNA viruses in which of the following families are relatively large and thus potentially

well suited for the introduction of genetic material in gene therapy?

a. Herpesviridae

b. Poxviridae

c. Papillomaviridae

d. Hepadnaviridae

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