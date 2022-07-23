Textbook Question
Epstein-Barr virus _____.
a. can be asymptomatic
b. causes mononucleosis
c. can cause cancer
d. all of the above
1133
views
Epstein-Barr virus _____.
a. can be asymptomatic
b. causes mononucleosis
c. can cause cancer
d. all of the above
Which of the following viral families is most likely to contain viruses that exist in a latent
state in humans?
a. Herpesviridae
b. Poxviridae
c. Adenoviridae
d. Parvoviridae
DNA viruses in which of the following families are relatively large and thus potentially
well suited for the introduction of genetic material in gene therapy?
a. Herpesviridae
b. Poxviridae
c. Papillomaviridae
d. Hepadnaviridae
Being habitually careful not to touch or rub your eyes with unwashed hands would reduce your risk of contracting_____.
a. chickenpox
b. infectious mononucleosis
c. seed warts
d. a cold