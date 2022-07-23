Skip to main content
Ch. 24 - Pathogenic DNA Viruses
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 24 - Pathogenic DNA VirusesProblem 14
Chapter 24, Problem 14

Human herpesvirus 2 _____.
a. can cause genital herpes
b. may infect a baby at birth
c. causes about 10% of cold sores
d. all of the above

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of Human herpesvirus 2 (HHV-2), also known as Herpes Simplex Virus type 2 (HSV-2). It is primarily associated with genital herpes infections.
Step 2: Recognize that HHV-2 can be transmitted from an infected mother to her baby during childbirth, which means it may infect a baby at birth.
Step 3: Know that cold sores are most commonly caused by Human herpesvirus 1 (HHV-1), not HHV-2. HHV-2 is less commonly involved in cold sores, accounting for a smaller percentage.
Step 4: Evaluate the options: (a) HHV-2 can cause genital herpes, (b) it may infect a baby at birth, and (c) it causes about 10% of cold sores. Since (c) is partially true but less common, consider if 'all of the above' is accurate.
Step 5: Conclude that since HHV-2 can cause genital herpes, may infect a baby at birth, and is responsible for a minority of cold sores, the best answer is 'all of the above'.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Human Herpesvirus 2 (HSV-2) Characteristics

HSV-2 is a virus primarily responsible for genital herpes, a common sexually transmitted infection. It establishes latency in nerve cells and can reactivate, causing recurrent symptoms. Understanding its transmission and clinical manifestations is key to identifying its role in disease.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:25
The Human Microbiome

Neonatal Herpes Infection

HSV-2 can be transmitted from an infected mother to her baby during childbirth, leading to neonatal herpes. This infection can be severe, affecting the skin, eyes, mouth, or central nervous system, highlighting the importance of maternal screening and management.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:52
Map of Lesson on Bacteriophage Infections

HSV-1 vs HSV-2 in Cold Sores

Cold sores are mostly caused by HSV-1, but HSV-2 can also cause about 10% of these lesions. Differentiating between HSV-1 and HSV-2 infections helps in understanding the epidemiology and clinical presentation of herpesvirus infections.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:56
Needham vs. Spallanzani
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Epstein-Barr virus _____.

a. can be asymptomatic

b. causes mononucleosis

c. can cause cancer

d. all of the above

1133
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following viral families is most likely to contain viruses that exist in a latent

state in humans?

a. Herpesviridae

b. Poxviridae

c. Adenoviridae

d. Parvoviridae

645
views
Textbook Question

DNA viruses in which of the following families are relatively large and thus potentially

well suited for the introduction of genetic material in gene therapy?

a. Herpesviridae

b. Poxviridae

c. Papillomaviridae

d. Hepadnaviridae

1373
views
Textbook Question

Being habitually careful not to touch or rub your eyes with unwashed hands would reduce your risk of contracting_____.

a. chickenpox

b. infectious mononucleosis

c. seed warts

d. a cold

994
views