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Ch. 24 - Pathogenic DNA Viruses
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 24 - Pathogenic DNA VirusesProblem 1
Chapter 24, Problem 1

Identify the viral family causing or implicated in each of the following diseases. A viral family name may be used more than once.




1. ____ Chickenpox
2. ____ Smallpox
3. ____ Cowpox
4. ____ Molluscum contagiosum
5. ____ HHV-1 infection
6. ____ Whitlow
7. ____ Shingles
8. ____ Burkitt's lymphoma
9. ____ Infectious mononucleosis
10. ____ Chronic fatigue syndrome
11. ____ Cytomegalovirus infection
12. ____ Genital warts
13. ____ Roseola
14. ____ Plantar warts
15. ____ Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy
16. ____ Common cold
17. ____ Hepatitis B
18. ____ Fifth disease




A. Poxviridae
B. Herpesviridae
C. Papillomaviridae
D. Adenoviridae
E. Hepadnaviridae
F. Parvoviridae
G. Polyomaviridae

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the characteristics and diseases caused by each viral family listed. For example, Poxviridae includes viruses causing diseases like smallpox and cowpox, while Herpesviridae includes viruses responsible for chickenpox, shingles, and HHV-1 infections.
Step 2: Match each disease to its viral family based on known associations. For instance, Chickenpox and Shingles are caused by Varicella-zoster virus, which belongs to the Herpesviridae family.
Step 3: Use the disease names to recall the typical viral family. For example, Genital warts and Plantar warts are caused by human papillomaviruses, which belong to the Papillomaviridae family.
Step 4: For diseases like Burkitt's lymphoma and Infectious mononucleosis, identify the viral family based on the causative virus, such as Epstein-Barr virus, a member of Herpesviridae.
Step 5: Assign the viral family to each disease by systematically applying your knowledge of virology and the disease-virus relationships, ensuring that each disease is matched to the correct family from the options A through G.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Viral Families and Their Characteristics

Viral families group viruses based on shared structural features, genome type, and replication methods. Understanding these families helps identify which viruses cause specific diseases. For example, Poxviridae are large DNA viruses causing diseases like smallpox, while Herpesviridae include viruses causing chickenpox and herpes infections.
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Disease-Virus Associations

Each viral disease is caused by specific viruses belonging to particular families. Recognizing these associations is crucial for diagnosis and treatment. For instance, chickenpox and shingles are caused by Varicella-zoster virus in the Herpesviridae family, while papillomaviruses cause warts, highlighting the importance of linking diseases to their viral families.
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Clinical Manifestations and Viral Pathogenesis

Different viruses produce distinct clinical symptoms and disease courses based on their pathogenesis. Understanding how viruses like Epstein-Barr virus (Herpesviridae) cause Burkitt's lymphoma or how Hepadnaviridae cause hepatitis B aids in comprehending disease mechanisms and epidemiology, which is essential for effective microbiological study.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Label the successive stages of skin lesions as exemplified by smallpox.


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Textbook Question

If the envelope of a particular virus were unstable outside the host's body, which of the following statements would you expect to be true concerning this virus?

a. It would be a dsRNA virus.

b. It would be transmitted by intimate contact.

c. Touching a doorknob would easily transmit it.

d. That virus would eventually cease to be a threat to the population.

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Textbook Question

The Smith family seems to get fever blisters regularly. Suggest an explanation for this observation.

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