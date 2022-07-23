Textbook Question
Label the successive stages of skin lesions as exemplified by smallpox.
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Label the successive stages of skin lesions as exemplified by smallpox.
If the envelope of a particular virus were unstable outside the host's body, which of the following statements would you expect to be true concerning this virus?
a. It would be a dsRNA virus.
b. It would be transmitted by intimate contact.
c. Touching a doorknob would easily transmit it.
d. That virus would eventually cease to be a threat to the population.
The Smith family seems to get fever blisters regularly. Suggest an explanation for this observation.