Why are humans considered “dead-end” hosts for many arboviruses?
What viral family causes each of these diseases? (A family may be used more than once.)
1. _____Myocarditis
2. _____Colorado tick fever
3. _____Rabies
4. _____Influenza
5. _____Dengue fever
6. _____German measles
7. _____Acute gastroenteritis
8. _____Ebola virus
9. _____RSV
10. _____Western equine encephalitis
11. _____No known disease
A. Rhabdoviridae
B. Paramyxoviridae
C. Reoviridae
D. Coronaviridae
E. Togaviridae
F. Flaviviridae
G. Orthomyxoviridae
H. Orphan virus
I. Caliciviridae
J. Filoviridae
K. Picornaviridae
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Viral Families and Their Characteristics
Disease-Virus Association
Orphan Viruses and Their Significance
Young Luis has skin lesions. His mother knows from microbiology class that five childhood diseases can produce spots. Name those five diseases and the viruses that cause each. List some questions to ask to determine which of these viruses Luis has.
Label the flu epidemics. How can you best explain the biennial fluctuation in the number of cases? How can you explain the epidemics?
_____A single virion is sufficient to cause a cold.
Label the steps in retroviral replication shown for HIV.
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What do viruses in the families Picornaviridae, Caliciviridae, Astroviridae, Coronaviridae, Togaviridae, Flaviviridae, and Retroviridae have in common?
a. They are arboviruses.
b. They are nonpathogenic.
c. They have positive single-stranded RNA genomes.
d. They have negative single-stranded RNA genomes.