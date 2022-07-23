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Ch. 26 - Applied and Industrial Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 26 - Applied and Industrial MicrobiologyProblem 1
Chapter 26, Problem 1

Label the steps in the cheese-making process.
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1
Identify the initial step where milk is collected and prepared for cheese-making. This usually involves pasteurization to kill harmful bacteria.
Label the step where a starter culture (specific bacteria) is added to the milk to begin fermentation, converting lactose into lactic acid.
Mark the coagulation step where an enzyme like rennet is added to curdle the milk, forming solid curds and liquid whey.
Indicate the cutting and cooking of the curds, which helps release whey and affects the texture of the cheese.
Label the final steps of draining the whey, pressing the curds into molds, and aging or ripening the cheese to develop flavor and texture.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Milk Composition and Preparation

Understanding the components of milk, such as proteins, fats, and lactose, is essential as they influence cheese texture and flavor. Preparation often involves pasteurization to eliminate harmful microbes while preserving beneficial ones for fermentation.
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Role of Microbial Fermentation

Microorganisms like lactic acid bacteria ferment lactose into lactic acid, lowering pH and causing milk proteins to coagulate. This fermentation step is crucial for curd formation and developing the cheese’s characteristic taste and texture.
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Coagulation and Curd Processing

Coagulation involves adding rennet or acid to solidify milk proteins into curds. The curds are then cut, heated, and pressed to expel whey, shaping the cheese and affecting moisture content, which determines the final cheese type.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Food fermentations do all of the following except ________.

a. Give foods a characteristic taste

b. Lower the risk of food spoilage

c. Sterilize foods

d. Increase the shelf life of the food

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Textbook Question

Match each term with its correct definition.


1._______ Organisms whose presence in water indicates contamination from feces

2._______Refers to water that is fit to drink

3._______Used in the processing of animal wastes; mimics primary and secondary wastewater treatment

4._______Water that is not bound by solutes

5._______Undesirable fermentation reactions in food, leading to poor taste, smell, or appearance

6._______Brief heating of foods during processing

7._______Descriptor of the level of organic material present in wastewater

8._______Fermentative products produced by microorganisms during stationary phase



A. Spoilage

B. Water activity

C. Coliforms

D. Pasteurization

E. Secondary metabolites

F. Potable

G. BOD

H. Oxidation lagoon

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.

______ The fermentation of dairy products relies on mixed acid fermentation.

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Textbook Question

Intrinsic factors affecting food spoilage are properties of _______ rather than _______.

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