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Ch. 26 - Applied and Industrial Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 26 - Applied and Industrial MicrobiologyProblem 1
Chapter 26, Problem 1

Intrinsic factors affecting food spoilage are properties of _______ rather than _______.

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1
Understand the concept of intrinsic factors in food spoilage: these are properties inherent to the food itself.
Recognize that intrinsic factors are characteristics of the food, such as pH, moisture content, nutrient content, and natural antimicrobial substances.
Contrast intrinsic factors with extrinsic factors, which are related to the environment surrounding the food, like temperature, humidity, and storage conditions.
Identify that the blank spaces in the sentence correspond to 'the food' and 'the environment' respectively.
Therefore, intrinsic factors affecting food spoilage are properties of the food rather than the environment.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Intrinsic Factors

Intrinsic factors are the inherent properties of the food itself that influence microbial growth and spoilage, such as pH, moisture content, nutrient availability, and natural antimicrobial compounds.
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Growth Factors

Extrinsic Factors

Extrinsic factors refer to external environmental conditions affecting food spoilage, including temperature, humidity, and atmospheric composition, which are not part of the food's inherent characteristics.
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Growth Factors

Food Spoilage

Food spoilage is the process by which food becomes unsuitable for consumption due to microbial growth or chemical changes, influenced by both intrinsic and extrinsic factors that affect microbial activity.
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Nitrate & Nitrite in Food Preservation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Food fermentations do all of the following except ________.

a. Give foods a characteristic taste

b. Lower the risk of food spoilage

c. Sterilize foods

d. Increase the shelf life of the food

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Textbook Question

Match each term with its correct definition.


1._______ Organisms whose presence in water indicates contamination from feces

2._______Refers to water that is fit to drink

3._______Used in the processing of animal wastes; mimics primary and secondary wastewater treatment

4._______Water that is not bound by solutes

5._______Undesirable fermentation reactions in food, leading to poor taste, smell, or appearance

6._______Brief heating of foods during processing

7._______Descriptor of the level of organic material present in wastewater

8._______Fermentative products produced by microorganisms during stationary phase



A. Spoilage

B. Water activity

C. Coliforms

D. Pasteurization

E. Secondary metabolites

F. Potable

G. BOD

H. Oxidation lagoon

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.

______ The fermentation of dairy products relies on mixed acid fermentation.

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.

______ Sauerkraut production involves the alcoholic fermentation of cabbage.

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Textbook Question

Label the steps in the cheese-making process.

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