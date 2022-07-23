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Ch. 26 - Applied and Industrial Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 26 - Applied and Industrial MicrobiologyProblem 1
Chapter 26, Problem 1

Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
______ The fermentation of dairy products relies on mixed acid fermentation.

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1
Step 1: Understand the type of fermentation involved in dairy product fermentation. Dairy fermentation typically involves lactic acid fermentation, not mixed acid fermentation.
Step 2: Recall that lactic acid fermentation is carried out by lactic acid bacteria, which convert lactose into lactic acid, giving dairy products their characteristic sour taste.
Step 3: Recognize that mixed acid fermentation is a different metabolic pathway used by some bacteria (like certain Enterobacteriaceae) that produce a mixture of acids such as lactic, acetic, succinic, and formic acids.
Step 4: Since the statement says 'The fermentation of dairy products relies on mixed acid fermentation,' this is false because dairy fermentation primarily relies on lactic acid fermentation.
Step 5: To make the statement true, rewrite the underlined phrase as: 'The fermentation of dairy products relies on lactic acid fermentation.'

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fermentation Types in Microbiology

Fermentation is a metabolic process that converts sugars into acids, gases, or alcohol in the absence of oxygen. Different types include lactic acid fermentation, alcoholic fermentation, and mixed acid fermentation, each producing distinct end products depending on the microorganisms involved.
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Lactic Acid Fermentation in Dairy Products

Dairy product fermentation primarily involves lactic acid bacteria that convert lactose into lactic acid. This process, called lactic acid fermentation, is responsible for the sour taste and texture changes in products like yogurt and cheese.
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Mixed Acid Fermentation

Mixed acid fermentation is a pathway used by some bacteria, such as Escherichia coli, producing a mixture of acids like lactic, acetic, and formic acids. It is not typically involved in dairy fermentation but is important in other microbial metabolic contexts.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Food fermentations do all of the following except ________.

a. Give foods a characteristic taste

b. Lower the risk of food spoilage

c. Sterilize foods

d. Increase the shelf life of the food

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Textbook Question

Match each term with its correct definition.


1._______ Organisms whose presence in water indicates contamination from feces

2._______Refers to water that is fit to drink

3._______Used in the processing of animal wastes; mimics primary and secondary wastewater treatment

4._______Water that is not bound by solutes

5._______Undesirable fermentation reactions in food, leading to poor taste, smell, or appearance

6._______Brief heating of foods during processing

7._______Descriptor of the level of organic material present in wastewater

8._______Fermentative products produced by microorganisms during stationary phase



A. Spoilage

B. Water activity

C. Coliforms

D. Pasteurization

E. Secondary metabolites

F. Potable

G. BOD

H. Oxidation lagoon

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.

______ Sauerkraut production involves the alcoholic fermentation of cabbage.

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Textbook Question

Commercially produced beers and wines are usually fermented with the aid of _______.

a. Naturally occurring bacteria

b. Naturally occurring yeast

c. Specific cultured bacteria

d. Specific cultured yeast

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Textbook Question

Intrinsic factors affecting food spoilage are properties of _______ rather than _______.

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Textbook Question

Label the steps in the cheese-making process.

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