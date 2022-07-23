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Ch. 27 - Microbial Ecology and Microbiomes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 27 - Microbial Ecology and MicrobiomesProblem 5
Chapter 27, Problem 5

Carbon fixation is the conversion of _____ into organic compounds.

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Understand the concept of carbon fixation: it is a biochemical process where inorganic carbon is converted into organic molecules.
Identify the source of inorganic carbon in biological systems, which is typically carbon dioxide (CO\_2).
Recognize that during carbon fixation, CO\_2 is incorporated into organic compounds such as sugars.
Recall that this process is fundamental in photosynthesis, where plants, algae, and some bacteria convert CO\_2 into glucose and other organic molecules.
Therefore, the blank in the statement should be filled with 'carbon dioxide' as the inorganic molecule converted into organic compounds.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Carbon Fixation

Carbon fixation is the biochemical process by which inorganic carbon, typically in the form of carbon dioxide (CO2), is converted into organic molecules. This process is fundamental to autotrophic organisms, enabling them to synthesize carbohydrates and other compounds necessary for growth.
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Inorganic Carbon Sources

Inorganic carbon sources, primarily carbon dioxide (CO2), serve as the raw material for carbon fixation. These molecules lack carbon-hydrogen bonds and must be transformed into organic forms to be utilized by living organisms for energy and structural components.
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Organic Compounds

Organic compounds are molecules containing carbon-hydrogen bonds, such as carbohydrates, lipids, and proteins. During carbon fixation, inorganic carbon is incorporated into these compounds, which are essential for cellular structure, energy storage, and metabolism.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Nitrification converts:

a. organic nitrogen to NH3

b. NH3 to NH4+

c. NH4+ or NH3 to NO3

d. NO3 to N2

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Textbook Question

Which of the following diseases is not caused by NIAID category A biological weapons

agents?

a. Smallpox

b. Plague

c. Q fever

d. Tularemia

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Textbook Question

In aquatic environments, most microbial life is found in the:

a. Littoral zone

b. Limnetic zone

c. Profundal zone

d. Benthic zone

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Textbook Question

Most chemical elements exist in the environment as:

a. Usable forms in soil and rock

b. Usable forms in water

c. Unusable forms in soil and rock

d. Unusable forms in water

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Textbook Question

_____ Plants and bacteria start the carbon cycle with consumption.

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Textbook Question

In the carbon cycle, microbes convert _____.

a. CO2 into organic material for consumption

b. CO2 into inorganic material for storage

c. fossil fuels into usable organic compounds

d. oxygen into water as a by-product of photosynthesis

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