Carbon fixation is the conversion of _____ into organic compounds.

Nitrification converts:
a. organic nitrogen to NH3
b. NH3 to NH4+
c. NH4+ or NH3 to NO3
d. NO3 to N2
Nitrification converts:
a. organic nitrogen to NH3
b. NH3 to NH4+
c. NH4+ or NH3 to NO3
d. NO3 to N2
Which of the following diseases is not caused by NIAID category A biological weapons
agents?
a. Smallpox
b. Plague
c. Q fever
d. Tularemia
In aquatic environments, most microbial life is found in the:
a. Littoral zone
b. Limnetic zone
c. Profundal zone
d. Benthic zone
Most chemical elements exist in the environment as:
a. Usable forms in soil and rock
b. Usable forms in water
c. Unusable forms in soil and rock
d. Unusable forms in water
_____ Plants and bacteria start the carbon cycle with consumption.
In the carbon cycle, microbes convert _____.
a. CO2 into organic material for consumption
b. CO2 into inorganic material for storage
c. fossil fuels into usable organic compounds
d. oxygen into water as a by-product of photosynthesis