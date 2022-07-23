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Ch. 27 - Microbial Ecology and Microbiomes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 27 - Microbial Ecology and MicrobiomesProblem 5
Chapter 27, Problem 5

In the carbon cycle, microbes convert _____.
a. CO2 into organic material for consumption
b. CO2 into inorganic material for storage
c. fossil fuels into usable organic compounds
d. oxygen into water as a by-product of photosynthesis

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of microbes in the carbon cycle: Microbes are essential in transforming carbon between different forms in the environment.
Recall that in the carbon cycle, certain microbes (like autotrophic bacteria) can fix carbon dioxide (CO\_2) from the atmosphere and convert it into organic compounds, which serve as food for other organisms.
Analyze each option: (a) suggests microbes convert CO\_2 into organic material, which aligns with microbial carbon fixation; (b) suggests conversion into inorganic material, which is less typical for microbes in the carbon cycle; (c) involves fossil fuels, which are not directly converted by microbes in this context; (d) involves oxygen and photosynthesis, which is primarily done by plants and cyanobacteria, not microbes converting oxygen into water.
Focus on the key microbial process in the carbon cycle: carbon fixation, where CO\_2 is converted into organic molecules that can be consumed by other organisms.
Conclude that the correct understanding is that microbes convert CO\_2 into organic material for consumption, matching option (a).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Microbial Role in the Carbon Cycle

Microbes play a crucial role in the carbon cycle by converting carbon dioxide (CO2) into organic compounds through processes like photosynthesis and chemosynthesis. This conversion forms the base of the food web, supporting other organisms by producing organic material from inorganic carbon.
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Photosynthesis and Carbon Fixation

Photosynthesis is the process by which certain microbes, such as cyanobacteria, use sunlight to convert CO2 and water into organic molecules and oxygen. Carbon fixation refers to the incorporation of inorganic CO2 into organic molecules, which is essential for producing biomass.
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Distinction Between Organic and Inorganic Carbon

Organic carbon compounds contain carbon-hydrogen bonds and are used by living organisms for energy and growth, while inorganic carbon includes CO2 and carbonates. Microbes convert inorganic CO2 into organic carbon, making it accessible to other life forms.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Nitrification converts:

a. organic nitrogen to NH3

b. NH3 to NH4+

c. NH4+ or NH3 to NO3

d. NO3 to N2

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. Rewrite the underlined word to make a false statement true.

_____ Abyssal organisms are found near shores of oceans.

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Textbook Question

Carbon fixation is the conversion of _____ into organic compounds.

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Textbook Question

Organisms typically make use of phosphorus in the form of _____.

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Textbook Question

Most chemical elements exist in the environment as:

a. Usable forms in soil and rock

b. Usable forms in water

c. Unusable forms in soil and rock

d. Unusable forms in water

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Textbook Question

_____ Plants and bacteria start the carbon cycle with consumption.

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