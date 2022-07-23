Analyze each option: (a) suggests microbes convert CO\_2 into organic material, which aligns with microbial carbon fixation; (b) suggests conversion into inorganic material, which is less typical for microbes in the carbon cycle; (c) involves fossil fuels, which are not directly converted by microbes in this context; (d) involves oxygen and photosynthesis, which is primarily done by plants and cyanobacteria, not microbes converting oxygen into water.