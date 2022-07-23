Textbook Question
Nitrification converts:
a. organic nitrogen to NH3
b. NH3 to NH4+
c. NH4+ or NH3 to NO3
d. NO3 to N2
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Nitrification converts:
a. organic nitrogen to NH3
b. NH3 to NH4+
c. NH4+ or NH3 to NO3
d. NO3 to N2
Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. Rewrite the underlined word to make a false statement true.
_____ Abyssal organisms are found near shores of oceans.
Carbon fixation is the conversion of _____ into organic compounds.
Organisms typically make use of phosphorus in the form of _____.
Most chemical elements exist in the environment as:
a. Usable forms in soil and rock
b. Usable forms in water
c. Unusable forms in soil and rock
d. Unusable forms in water
_____ Plants and bacteria start the carbon cycle with consumption.