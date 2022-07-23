_____ Plants and bacteria start the carbon cycle with consumption.

Textbook Question
Nitrification converts:
a. organic nitrogen to NH3
b. NH3 to NH4+
c. NH4+ or NH3 to NO3
d. NO3 to N2
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Nitrification converts:
a. organic nitrogen to NH3
b. NH3 to NH4+
c. NH4+ or NH3 to NO3
d. NO3 to N2
Carbon fixation is the conversion of _____ into organic compounds.
Organisms typically make use of phosphorus in the form of _____.
In aquatic environments, most microbial life is found in the:
a. Littoral zone
b. Limnetic zone
c. Profundal zone
d. Benthic zone
Most chemical elements exist in the environment as:
a. Usable forms in soil and rock
b. Usable forms in water
c. Unusable forms in soil and rock
d. Unusable forms in water
In the carbon cycle, microbes convert _____.
a. CO2 into organic material for consumption
b. CO2 into inorganic material for storage
c. fossil fuels into usable organic compounds
d. oxygen into water as a by-product of photosynthesis