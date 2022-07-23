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Ch. 27 - Microbial Ecology and Microbiomes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 27 - Microbial Ecology and MicrobiomesProblem 5
Chapter 27, Problem 5

_____ Plants and bacteria start the carbon cycle with consumption.

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Understand the role of plants and bacteria in the carbon cycle: they are involved in the initial step of consuming carbon-containing compounds.
Recall that plants perform photosynthesis, a process where they consume carbon dioxide (CO\_2) from the atmosphere to produce organic molecules.
Recognize that certain bacteria also consume carbon compounds, either by fixing CO\_2 (like cyanobacteria) or by decomposing organic matter.
Identify the term that describes organisms that consume inorganic carbon (CO\_2) to produce organic compounds, which is 'autotrophs'.
Conclude that the blank should be filled with 'Autotrophic' or 'Autotrophs' to indicate that plants and bacteria start the carbon cycle by consuming carbon dioxide through autotrophic processes.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Carbon Cycle

The carbon cycle is the natural process through which carbon atoms travel from the atmosphere into organisms and the Earth, then back into the atmosphere. It involves key steps like photosynthesis, respiration, decomposition, and carbon fixation, maintaining the balance of carbon essential for life.
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Photosynthesis in Plants

Photosynthesis is the process by which plants convert carbon dioxide and sunlight into glucose and oxygen. This process initiates the carbon cycle by capturing atmospheric carbon and incorporating it into organic molecules, which serve as energy sources for other organisms.
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Carbon Fixation by Bacteria

Certain bacteria, such as cyanobacteria and chemoautotrophs, fix carbon by converting inorganic carbon dioxide into organic compounds. These bacteria contribute to the carbon cycle by providing a primary source of organic carbon in ecosystems, especially in environments where plants are absent.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Nitrification converts:

a. organic nitrogen to NH3

b. NH3 to NH4+

c. NH4+ or NH3 to NO3

d. NO3 to N2

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Textbook Question

Carbon fixation is the conversion of _____ into organic compounds.

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Textbook Question

Organisms typically make use of phosphorus in the form of _____.

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Textbook Question

In aquatic environments, most microbial life is found in the:

a. Littoral zone

b. Limnetic zone

c. Profundal zone

d. Benthic zone

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Textbook Question

Most chemical elements exist in the environment as:

a. Usable forms in soil and rock

b. Usable forms in water

c. Unusable forms in soil and rock

d. Unusable forms in water

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Textbook Question

In the carbon cycle, microbes convert _____.

a. CO2 into organic material for consumption

b. CO2 into inorganic material for storage

c. fossil fuels into usable organic compounds

d. oxygen into water as a by-product of photosynthesis

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