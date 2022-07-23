Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. Rewrite the underlined word to make a false statement true.
_____ Abyssal organisms are found near shores of oceans.
Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. Rewrite the underlined word to make a false statement true.
_____ Abyssal organisms are found near shores of oceans.
Carbon fixation is the conversion of _____ into organic compounds.
Organisms typically make use of phosphorus in the form of _____.
Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. Rewrite the underlined word to make a false statement true.
_____ Aquatic microorganisms are more prevalent near the surface than at the bottom of waterways.
_____ Plants and bacteria start the carbon cycle with consumption.
In the carbon cycle, microbes convert _____.
a. CO2 into organic material for consumption
b. CO2 into inorganic material for storage
c. fossil fuels into usable organic compounds
d. oxygen into water as a by-product of photosynthesis