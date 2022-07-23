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Ch. 27 - Microbial Ecology and Microbiomes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 27 - Microbial Ecology and MicrobiomesProblem 4
Chapter 27, Problem 4

Most chemical elements exist in the environment as:
a. Usable forms in soil and rock
b. Usable forms in water
c. Unusable forms in soil and rock
d. Unusable forms in water

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: Chemical elements in the environment are often found in forms that are not directly accessible or usable by living organisms.
Recall that many elements are locked in minerals or compounds within soil and rock, making them unavailable for immediate biological use.
Consider the difference between 'usable' and 'unusable' forms: usable forms are those that organisms can readily absorb or metabolize, while unusable forms are chemically bound or inert.
Recognize that most elements are typically found in unusable forms in soil and rock, rather than in water, because water usually contains dissolved ions that are more bioavailable.
Conclude that the correct understanding is that most chemical elements exist in the environment as unusable forms in soil and rock.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Element Availability in the Environment

Most chemical elements in nature are found in forms that are not directly usable by organisms. These elements often exist bound in minerals within soil and rock, making them inaccessible until they undergo chemical or biological processes that convert them into usable forms.
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Role of Soil and Rock in Element Storage

Soil and rock act as reservoirs for many chemical elements, storing them in mineral forms. These minerals are typically insoluble and unavailable to living organisms until weathering or microbial activity releases the elements into more accessible forms.
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Elemental Bioavailability and Environmental Cycling

Bioavailability refers to the extent to which elements can be absorbed and used by organisms. Environmental processes like weathering, microbial metabolism, and water movement transform elements from unusable to usable forms, enabling nutrient cycling essential for life.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. Rewrite the underlined word to make a false statement true.

_____ Abyssal organisms are found near shores of oceans.

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Textbook Question

Carbon fixation is the conversion of _____ into organic compounds.

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Textbook Question

Organisms typically make use of phosphorus in the form of _____.

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. Rewrite the underlined word to make a false statement true.

_____ Aquatic microorganisms are more prevalent near the surface than at the bottom of waterways.

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Textbook Question

_____ Plants and bacteria start the carbon cycle with consumption.

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Textbook Question

In the carbon cycle, microbes convert _____.

a. CO2 into organic material for consumption

b. CO2 into inorganic material for storage

c. fossil fuels into usable organic compounds

d. oxygen into water as a by-product of photosynthesis

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