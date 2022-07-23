Skip to main content
Ch. 27 - Microbial Ecology and Microbiomes
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 27 - Microbial Ecology and MicrobiomesProblem 4
Chapter 27, Problem 4

Organisms typically make use of phosphorus in the form of _____.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that phosphorus is an essential element for all living organisms, playing a critical role in various biological molecules and processes.
Recall that in biological systems, phosphorus is most commonly found in the form of phosphate groups, which are integral components of molecules like ATP, nucleic acids (DNA and RNA), and phospholipids.
Recognize that the term 'phosphate' refers to the ion \(\mathrm{PO_4^{3-}}\), which organisms incorporate into organic molecules to store and transfer energy, as well as to build structural components.
Therefore, when asked about the form of phosphorus used by organisms, the correct answer is the phosphate ion or phosphate groups.
Summarize that organisms typically make use of phosphorus in the form of phosphate, which is vital for energy metabolism, genetic material, and cell membrane structure.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Phosphorus in Biological Systems

Phosphorus is an essential element in living organisms, primarily used in the form of phosphate ions. It plays a critical role in energy transfer, genetic material, and cellular structure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:10
Biological Membranes

Phosphate Groups

Phosphate groups (PO4^3-) are the form in which phosphorus is incorporated into molecules like ATP, nucleic acids, and phospholipids. These groups are vital for energy storage and transfer, as well as structural functions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:37
Group Translocation

Role of Phosphorus in Metabolism

Phosphorus, as phosphate, is central to metabolic processes such as ATP synthesis, DNA/RNA backbone formation, and cell membrane integrity. Its availability influences cellular growth and function.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:17
Introduction to Metabolism
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. Rewrite the underlined word to make a false statement true.

_____ Abyssal organisms are found near shores of oceans.

721
views
Textbook Question

Most chemical elements exist in the environment as:

a. Usable forms in soil and rock

b. Usable forms in water

c. Unusable forms in soil and rock

d. Unusable forms in water

1315
views
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. Rewrite the underlined word to make a false statement true.

_____ Aquatic microorganisms are more prevalent near the surface than at the bottom of waterways.

769
views
Textbook Question

In the environment, nutrients are generally:

a. Limiting

b. Present in excess

c. Stable

d. Artificially induced

721
views
Textbook Question

_____ Plants and bacteria start the carbon cycle with consumption.

1673
views
Textbook Question

In the carbon cycle, microbes convert _____.

a. CO2 into organic material for consumption

b. CO2 into inorganic material for storage

c. fossil fuels into usable organic compounds

d. oxygen into water as a by-product of photosynthesis

1485
views