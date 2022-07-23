Which cellular structure is important in classifying a bacterial species as Gram positive or Gram negative?
a. Flagella
b. Cell wall
c. Cilia
d. Glycocalyx
Which cellular structure is important in classifying a bacterial species as Gram positive or Gram negative?
a. Flagella
b. Cell wall
c. Cilia
d. Glycocalyx
A Gram-negative cell is moving uric acid across the cytoplasmic membrane against its chemical gradient. Which of the following statements is true?
a. The exterior of the cell is probably electrically negative compared to the interior of the cell.
b. The acid probably moves by a passive means such as facilitated diffusion.
c. The acid moves by an active process such as active transport.
d. The movement of the acid requires phagocytosis.
Can nonliving things metabolize? Explain your answer.
Which of the following is not a function of a glycocalyx?
a. It forms pseudopods for faster mobility of an organism.
b. It can protect a bacterial cell from drying out.
c. It hides a bacterial cell from other cells.
d. It allows a bacterium to stick to a host.
Differentiate among pili, fimbriae, and cilia, using sketches and descriptive labels.
Contrast a cell of Streptococcus pyogenes (a bacterium) with the unicellular protozoan Entamoeba histolytica, listing at least eight differences.