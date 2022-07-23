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Ch. 3 - Cell Structure and Function
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 3 - Cell Structure and FunctionProblem 9
Chapter 3, Problem 9

Bacterial flagella are __________ .


a. anchored to the cell by a basal body
b. composed of hami
c. surrounded by an extension of the cytoplasmic membrane
d. composed of tubulin in hollow microtubules in a "9 + 2" arrangement

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1
Understand the structure and function of bacterial flagella: Bacterial flagella are whip-like structures used for motility, allowing bacteria to move in their environment.
Recall the components of bacterial flagella: They consist of a filament made of flagellin protein, a hook, and a basal body that anchors the flagellum to the cell wall and membrane.
Evaluate each option based on bacterial flagella characteristics: Option (a) mentions anchoring by a basal body, which is true for bacterial flagella.
Consider the other options: (b) hami are different appendages found in some archaea, not bacteria; (c) bacterial flagella are not surrounded by an extension of the cytoplasmic membrane (that describes a different structure); (d) the '9 + 2' microtubule arrangement is characteristic of eukaryotic flagella, not bacterial ones.
Conclude that the correct description of bacterial flagella is that they are anchored to the cell by a basal body, matching option (a).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Structure and Function of Bacterial Flagella

Bacterial flagella are long, whip-like appendages used for motility. They are primarily composed of the protein flagellin and are anchored to the cell membrane and cell wall by a basal body, which acts as a motor to rotate the flagellum and enable movement.
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Prokaryotic Flagellar Structure

Difference Between Bacterial Flagella and Eukaryotic Flagella

Bacterial flagella differ from eukaryotic flagella in structure and composition. Unlike eukaryotic flagella, which have a '9 + 2' arrangement of microtubules made of tubulin, bacterial flagella are made of flagellin and lack this microtubule structure.
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Eukaryotic Cilia & Flagella

Hami and Their Role in Archaea

Hami are unique, grappling hook-like appendages found in some archaea, not bacteria. They are used for attachment rather than motility, distinguishing them from bacterial flagella, which are involved in movement.
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Hami
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which cellular structure is important in classifying a bacterial species as Gram positive or Gram negative?


a. Flagella

b. Cell wall

c. Cilia

d. Glycocalyx

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Textbook Question

A Gram-negative cell is moving uric acid across the cytoplasmic membrane against its chemical gradient. Which of the following statements is true?


a. The exterior of the cell is probably electrically negative compared to the interior of the cell.

b. The acid probably moves by a passive means such as facilitated diffusion.

c. The acid moves by an active process such as active transport.

d. The movement of the acid requires phagocytosis.

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Textbook Question

Can nonliving things metabolize? Explain your answer.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is not a function of a glycocalyx?


a. It forms pseudopods for faster mobility of an organism.

b. It can protect a bacterial cell from drying out.

c. It hides a bacterial cell from other cells.

d. It allows a bacterium to stick to a host.

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Textbook Question

Differentiate among pili, fimbriae, and cilia, using sketches and descriptive labels.

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Textbook Question

Contrast a cell of Streptococcus pyogenes (a bacterium) with the unicellular protozoan Entamoeba histolytica, listing at least eight differences.

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