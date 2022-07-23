Can nonliving things metabolize? Explain your answer.

Which cellular structure is important in classifying a bacterial species as Gram positive or Gram negative?
a. Flagella
b. Cell wall
c. Cilia
d. Glycocalyx
Which cellular structure is important in classifying a bacterial species as Gram positive or Gram negative?
a. Flagella
b. Cell wall
c. Cilia
d. Glycocalyx
A Gram-negative cell is moving uric acid across the cytoplasmic membrane against its chemical gradient. Which of the following statements is true?
a. The exterior of the cell is probably electrically negative compared to the interior of the cell.
b. The acid probably moves by a passive means such as facilitated diffusion.
c. The acid moves by an active process such as active transport.
d. The movement of the acid requires phagocytosis.
How do archaeal flagella differ from bacterial flagella and eukaryotic flagella?
Differentiate among pili, fimbriae, and cilia, using sketches and descriptive labels.
Bacterial flagella are __________ .
a. anchored to the cell by a basal body
b. composed of hami
c. surrounded by an extension of the cytoplasmic membrane
d. composed of tubulin in hollow microtubules in a "9 + 2" arrangement
Contrast bacterial and eukaryotic cells by filling in the following table.