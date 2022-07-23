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Ch. 3 - Cell Structure and Function
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 3 - Cell Structure and FunctionProblem 10
Chapter 3, Problem 10

Can nonliving things metabolize? Explain your answer.

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1
Understand the definition of metabolism: Metabolism refers to the set of life-sustaining chemical reactions in organisms that allow them to grow, reproduce, maintain their structures, and respond to environments.
Recognize that metabolism involves processes such as breaking down nutrients to produce energy (catabolism) and using energy to build cellular components (anabolism).
Consider the characteristics of nonliving things: They do not have cellular structures, do not carry out biochemical reactions, and do not maintain homeostasis.
Conclude that since nonliving things lack the cellular machinery and biochemical pathways necessary for metabolism, they cannot metabolize.
Summarize by stating that metabolism is a defining feature of living organisms, and nonliving things do not metabolize because they do not perform these chemical processes.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of Metabolism

Metabolism refers to the set of chemical reactions that occur within living organisms to maintain life, including processes that convert energy and build or break down molecules. It is essential for growth, reproduction, and response to the environment.
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Characteristics of Living vs. Nonliving Things

Living things exhibit key characteristics such as metabolism, growth, reproduction, and response to stimuli, whereas nonliving things lack these biological processes. Understanding these differences helps clarify why metabolism is exclusive to living organisms.
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Role of Enzymes in Metabolism

Enzymes are biological catalysts that speed up metabolic reactions in living cells. Since enzymes are proteins produced by living organisms, nonliving things cannot perform metabolism because they lack the cellular machinery and enzymes required.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which cellular structure is important in classifying a bacterial species as Gram positive or Gram negative?


a. Flagella

b. Cell wall

c. Cilia

d. Glycocalyx

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Textbook Question

A Gram-negative cell is moving uric acid across the cytoplasmic membrane against its chemical gradient. Which of the following statements is true?


a. The exterior of the cell is probably electrically negative compared to the interior of the cell.

b. The acid probably moves by a passive means such as facilitated diffusion.

c. The acid moves by an active process such as active transport.

d. The movement of the acid requires phagocytosis.

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Textbook Question

How do archaeal flagella differ from bacterial flagella and eukaryotic flagella?

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Textbook Question

Differentiate among pili, fimbriae, and cilia, using sketches and descriptive labels.

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Textbook Question

Bacterial flagella are __________ .


a. anchored to the cell by a basal body

b. composed of hami

c. surrounded by an extension of the cytoplasmic membrane

d. composed of tubulin in hollow microtubules in a "9 + 2" arrangement

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Textbook Question

Contrast bacterial and eukaryotic cells by filling in the following table.


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