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Ch. 3 - Cell Structure and Function
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 3 - Cell Structure and FunctionProblem 8
Chapter 3, Problem 8

Contrast a cell of Streptococcus pyogenes (a bacterium) with the unicellular protozoan Entamoeba histolytica, listing at least eight differences.

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Identify the basic classification of each organism: Streptococcus pyogenes is a bacterium (prokaryote), while Entamoeba histolytica is a unicellular protozoan (eukaryote).
Compare cell structure: note that Streptococcus pyogenes lacks a true nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, whereas Entamoeba histolytica has a defined nucleus and organelles such as mitochondria.
Examine cell wall composition: Streptococcus pyogenes has a thick peptidoglycan cell wall characteristic of Gram-positive bacteria, while Entamoeba histolytica lacks a cell wall and instead has a flexible plasma membrane.
Discuss size differences: typically, Entamoeba histolytica cells are larger than bacterial cells like Streptococcus pyogenes.
Look at modes of locomotion: Entamoeba histolytica moves using pseudopodia, whereas Streptococcus pyogenes is non-motile.
Consider reproduction methods: Streptococcus pyogenes reproduces asexually by binary fission, while Entamoeba histolytica reproduces by mitotic division and can form cysts for survival.
Analyze metabolic capabilities: Streptococcus pyogenes is generally a facultative anaerobe relying on fermentation, whereas Entamoeba histolytica is anaerobic and obtains energy through phagocytosis and fermentation.
Evaluate genetic material organization: Streptococcus pyogenes has a single circular chromosome and may have plasmids, while Entamoeba histolytica has multiple linear chromosomes within a nucleus.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cellular Structure Differences between Prokaryotes and Eukaryotes

Streptococcus pyogenes is a prokaryotic bacterium lacking a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, while Entamoeba histolytica is a eukaryotic protozoan with a defined nucleus and organelles like mitochondria. This fundamental difference affects their complexity and cellular processes.
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Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells

Cell Wall Composition

S. pyogenes has a rigid cell wall made of peptidoglycan, providing shape and protection, characteristic of bacteria. In contrast, E. histolytica lacks a cell wall and instead has a flexible plasma membrane, allowing for shape changes and movement.
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Mode of Nutrition and Locomotion

S. pyogenes obtains nutrients through absorption and is non-motile, relying on passive movement. E. histolytica is heterotrophic, ingesting food particles via phagocytosis, and moves actively using pseudopodia, which are extensions of its cytoplasm.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which cellular structure is important in classifying a bacterial species as Gram positive or Gram negative?


a. Flagella

b. Cell wall

c. Cilia

d. Glycocalyx

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is not a function of a glycocalyx?


a. It forms pseudopods for faster mobility of an organism.

b. It can protect a bacterial cell from drying out.

c. It hides a bacterial cell from other cells.

d. It allows a bacterium to stick to a host.

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Textbook Question

Differentiate among pili, fimbriae, and cilia, using sketches and descriptive labels.

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Textbook Question

Bacterial flagella are __________ .


a. anchored to the cell by a basal body

b. composed of hami

c. surrounded by an extension of the cytoplasmic membrane

d. composed of tubulin in hollow microtubules in a "9 + 2" arrangement

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Textbook Question

Compare bacterial cells and algal cells, giving at least four similarities and four differences.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is true?


a. The cell walls of bacteria are composed of peptidoglycan.

b. Peptidoglycan is a fatty acid.

c. Gram-positive bacterial walls have a relatively thin layer of peptidoglycan anchored to the cytoplasmic membrane by teichoic acids.

d. Peptidoglycan is found mainly in the cell walls of fungi, algae, and plants.

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