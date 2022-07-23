Which cellular structure is important in classifying a bacterial species as Gram positive or Gram negative?
a. Flagella
b. Cell wall
c. Cilia
d. Glycocalyx
Which cellular structure is important in classifying a bacterial species as Gram positive or Gram negative?
a. Flagella
b. Cell wall
c. Cilia
d. Glycocalyx
Gram-positive bacteria __________.
a. have a thick cell wall, which retains crystal violet dye
b. contain teichoic acids in their cell walls
c. appear purple after Gram staining
d. all of the above
How do archaeal flagella differ from bacterial flagella and eukaryotic flagella?
Can nonliving things metabolize? Explain your answer.
Bacterial flagella are __________ .
a. anchored to the cell by a basal body
b. composed of hami
c. surrounded by an extension of the cytoplasmic membrane
d. composed of tubulin in hollow microtubules in a "9 + 2" arrangement
Contrast bacterial and eukaryotic cells by filling in the following table.