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Ch. 3 - Cell Structure and Function
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 3 - Cell Structure and FunctionProblem 11
Chapter 3, Problem 11

A Gram-negative cell is moving uric acid across the cytoplasmic membrane against its chemical gradient. Which of the following statements is true?


a. The exterior of the cell is probably electrically negative compared to the interior of the cell.
b. The acid probably moves by a passive means such as facilitated diffusion.
c. The acid moves by an active process such as active transport.
d. The movement of the acid requires phagocytosis.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of the transport process described. The problem states that uric acid is moving across the cytoplasmic membrane against its chemical gradient, which means it is moving from a region of lower concentration to a region of higher concentration.
Step 2: Recall that moving a substance against its concentration gradient requires energy input, which is characteristic of active transport mechanisms, not passive transport.
Step 3: Evaluate the options: (a) concerns electrical charge differences, which may relate to membrane potential but does not directly explain movement against a chemical gradient; (b) suggests passive transport, which cannot move substances against their gradient; (c) suggests active transport, which fits the requirement of moving against the gradient; (d) involves phagocytosis, a process for engulfing large particles, not small molecules like uric acid.
Step 4: Conclude that the correct statement must describe an active process, since energy is needed to move uric acid against its chemical gradient.
Step 5: Therefore, the correct understanding is that the acid moves by an active process such as active transport.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Active Transport

Active transport is the movement of molecules across a cell membrane against their concentration gradient, requiring energy input, often from ATP or proton motive force. This process allows cells to accumulate substances like uric acid even when their concentration is higher inside the cell.
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Active Transport

Passive Transport and Facilitated Diffusion

Passive transport involves the movement of molecules down their concentration gradient without energy expenditure. Facilitated diffusion uses membrane proteins to help molecules cross but cannot move substances against their gradient, making it unsuitable for moving uric acid uphill.
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Transport Proteins of Facilitated Diffusion

Membrane Potential in Gram-negative Bacteria

Gram-negative bacteria have an electrochemical gradient across their cytoplasmic membrane, typically with the inside being electrically negative relative to the outside. This membrane potential influences ion movement but does not alone drive molecules against their chemical gradient without energy.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which cellular structure is important in classifying a bacterial species as Gram positive or Gram negative?


a. Flagella

b. Cell wall

c. Cilia

d. Glycocalyx

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Textbook Question

Gram-positive bacteria  __________.


a. have a thick cell wall, which retains crystal violet dye

b. contain teichoic acids in their cell walls

c. appear purple after Gram staining

d. all of the above

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Textbook Question

How do archaeal flagella differ from bacterial flagella and eukaryotic flagella?

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Textbook Question

Can nonliving things metabolize? Explain your answer.

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Textbook Question

Bacterial flagella are __________ .


a. anchored to the cell by a basal body

b. composed of hami

c. surrounded by an extension of the cytoplasmic membrane

d. composed of tubulin in hollow microtubules in a "9 + 2" arrangement

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Textbook Question

Contrast bacterial and eukaryotic cells by filling in the following table.


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