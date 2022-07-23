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Ch. 3 - Cell Structure and Function
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 3 - Cell Structure and FunctionProblem 7
Chapter 3, Problem 7

Compare bacterial cells and algal cells, giving at least four similarities and four differences.

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Step 1: Identify the basic cell type of both organisms. Bacterial cells are prokaryotic, meaning they lack a true nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, while algal cells are eukaryotic, containing a true nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.
Step 2: List similarities by focusing on common features such as the presence of a cell wall, genetic material (DNA), ribosomes for protein synthesis, and the ability to perform metabolic processes.
Step 3: List differences by comparing structural and functional aspects, such as the presence of membrane-bound organelles (e.g., chloroplasts in algae), cell size, complexity, and modes of nutrition (bacteria can be heterotrophic or autotrophic, algae are primarily photosynthetic).
Step 4: Organize the similarities and differences clearly, for example: Similarities - cell wall, DNA, ribosomes, metabolic activity; Differences - nucleus presence, organelles like chloroplasts, cell size, and nutritional modes.
Step 5: Summarize the comparison by emphasizing how these similarities and differences reflect their classification and ecological roles.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cell Structure of Bacteria and Algae

Bacterial cells are prokaryotic, lacking a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, while algal cells are eukaryotic with a defined nucleus and organelles like chloroplasts. Understanding these structural differences is essential to compare their cellular organization.
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Photosynthesis and Pigmentation

Many algae perform photosynthesis using chlorophyll and other pigments within chloroplasts, whereas bacteria may be photosynthetic (like cyanobacteria) but lack chloroplasts. This concept helps explain functional similarities and differences in energy acquisition.
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Cell Wall Composition and Function

Bacterial cell walls are primarily made of peptidoglycan, providing rigidity and shape, while algal cell walls vary widely, often composed of cellulose, silica, or other polysaccharides. Recognizing these differences aids in understanding their protective mechanisms and taxonomy.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the difference between growth and reproduction?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is true of Svedbergs?


a. They are not exact but are useful for comparisons.

b. They are abbreviated “sv.”

c. They are prokaryotic in nature but exhibit some eukaryotic characteristics.

d. They are an expression of sedimentation rate during high-speed centrifugation.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is not a function of a glycocalyx?


a. It forms pseudopods for faster mobility of an organism.

b. It can protect a bacterial cell from drying out.

c. It hides a bacterial cell from other cells.

d. It allows a bacterium to stick to a host.

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Textbook Question

Differentiate among pili, fimbriae, and cilia, using sketches and descriptive labels.

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Textbook Question

Contrast a cell of Streptococcus pyogenes (a bacterium) with the unicellular protozoan Entamoeba histolytica, listing at least eight differences.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is true?


a. The cell walls of bacteria are composed of peptidoglycan.

b. Peptidoglycan is a fatty acid.

c. Gram-positive bacterial walls have a relatively thin layer of peptidoglycan anchored to the cytoplasmic membrane by teichoic acids.

d. Peptidoglycan is found mainly in the cell walls of fungi, algae, and plants.

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