What is the difference between growth and reproduction?
Which of the following statements is true?
a. The cell walls of bacteria are composed of peptidoglycan.
b. Peptidoglycan is a fatty acid.
c. Gram-positive bacterial walls have a relatively thin layer of peptidoglycan anchored to the cytoplasmic membrane by teichoic acids.
d. Peptidoglycan is found mainly in the cell walls of fungi, algae, and plants.
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Key Concepts
Structure and Composition of Bacterial Cell Walls
Differences Between Gram-Positive and Gram-Negative Bacteria
Composition of Peptidoglycan
Which of the following is true of Svedbergs?
a. They are not exact but are useful for comparisons.
b. They are abbreviated “sv.”
c. They are prokaryotic in nature but exhibit some eukaryotic characteristics.
d. They are an expression of sedimentation rate during high-speed centrifugation.
Which of the following is not a function of a glycocalyx?
a. It forms pseudopods for faster mobility of an organism.
b. It can protect a bacterial cell from drying out.
c. It hides a bacterial cell from other cells.
d. It allows a bacterium to stick to a host.
Compare bacterial cells and algal cells, giving at least four similarities and four differences.
Contrast a cell of Streptococcus pyogenes (a bacterium) with the unicellular protozoan Entamoeba histolytica, listing at least eight differences.
Which of the following is not associated with prokaryotic organisms?
a. Nucleoid
b. Glycocalyx
c. Cilia
d. Circular DNA