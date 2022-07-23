Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Cell Structure and Function
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 3 - Cell Structure and FunctionProblem 2
Chapter 3, Problem 2

Match the terms with their descriptions following. Only one description is intended for each term.


 ____ Ribosome
 ____ Cytoskeleton
 ____ Centriole
 ____ Nucleus
 ____ Mitochondrion
 ____ Chloroplast
 ____ ER
 ____ Golgi body
 ____ Peroxisome




A. Site of protein synthesis
B. Contains enzymes to neutralize hydrogen peroxide
C. Functions as the transport system within a eukaryotic cell
D. Allows contraction of the cell
E. Site of most DNA in eukaryotes
F. Contains microtubules in "9 + 0" arrangement
G. Light-harvesting organelle
H. Packages large molecules for export from a cell
I. Its internal membranes are sites for ATP production

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function of the Ribosome: it is the site where proteins are synthesized by translating mRNA into polypeptide chains. Match Ribosome with description A.
Understand the Cytoskeleton: it is a network of protein fibers that provides structural support and allows cell movement or contraction. Match Cytoskeleton with description D.
Recognize the Centriole: it is composed of microtubules arranged in a '9 + 0' pattern and plays a role in cell division. Match Centriole with description F.
Recall the Nucleus: it contains most of the cell's DNA and controls gene expression. Match Nucleus with description E.
Know the Mitochondrion: it has internal membranes (cristae) where ATP is produced through cellular respiration. Match Mitochondrion with description I.
Identify the Chloroplast: an organelle in plant cells responsible for photosynthesis, capturing light energy. Match Chloroplast with description G.
Understand the Endoplasmic Reticulum (ER): a membrane system involved in the synthesis and transport of proteins and lipids. Match ER with description C.
Recognize the Golgi body: it modifies, sorts, and packages proteins and lipids for export or delivery within the cell. Match Golgi body with description H.
Know the Peroxisome: contains enzymes that detoxify harmful substances, including neutralizing hydrogen peroxide. Match Peroxisome with description B.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cell Organelles and Their Functions

Cell organelles are specialized structures within eukaryotic cells that perform distinct functions essential for cell survival and activity. Understanding each organelle's role, such as protein synthesis by ribosomes or energy production by mitochondria, is crucial for matching terms to their descriptions accurately.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:42
Cell Junctions

Structure-Function Relationship in Organelles

The structure of an organelle often relates directly to its function, such as the double membrane of mitochondria facilitating ATP production or the microtubule arrangement in centrioles aiding cell division. Recognizing these structural features helps in identifying organelles based on their described roles.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:59
Symbiotic Relationships

Eukaryotic Cell Components and Cytoskeleton

The cytoskeleton is a network of protein fibers that provides shape, support, and movement to the cell, while organelles like the endoplasmic reticulum and Golgi body manage transport and processing of molecules. Knowing these components and their interactions is key to understanding cell organization and function.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:01
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Label each type of flagellar arrangement.

a. __________ <IMAGE> b. __________ <IMAGE>

c. __________ <IMAGE> d. __________ <IMAGE>

1154
views
Textbook Question

Sketch, name, and describe three flagellar arrangements in bacteria.

1372
views
Textbook Question

Label the structures of the following prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells. With a single word or short phrase, explain the function of each structure.

a.

b.

c.

d.

e.

f.

g.

h.

i.

j.

k.

l.

m.

n.

o.

p.

q.

1187
views
Textbook Question

Define cytosol.

993
views
Textbook Question

A cell may allow a large or charged chemical to move across the cytoplasmic membrane, down the chemical’s electrical and chemical gradients, in a process called _________ .                   .


a. active transport

b. facilitated diffusion

c. endocytosis

d. pinocytosis

787
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following statements concerning growth and reproduction is false?

a. Growth and reproduction may occur simultaneously in living organisms

b. A living organism must reproduce to be considered alive

c. Living things may stop growing and reproducing yet still be alive

d. Normally, living organisms have the ability to grow and reproduce themselves

1390
views