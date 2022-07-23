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Ch. 4 - Microscopy, Staining, and Classification
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 4 - Microscopy, Staining, and ClassificationProblem 10
Chapter 4, Problem 10

In the binomial system of nomenclature, which term is always written in lowercase letters?
a. Kingdom
b. Domain
c. Genus
d. Specific epithet

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1
Understand that the binomial system of nomenclature uses two names to identify a species: the genus name and the specific epithet (species name).
Recall the formatting rules for these two parts: the genus name is always capitalized, while the specific epithet is always written in lowercase letters.
Recognize that higher taxonomic ranks such as Kingdom and Domain are not part of the binomial name and have their own capitalization conventions.
Identify that among the options given, the term that is always written in lowercase in the binomial system is the specific epithet.
Conclude that the correct answer is the specific epithet, as it follows the rule of being lowercase in binomial nomenclature.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Binomial Nomenclature

Binomial nomenclature is a formal system of naming species using two terms: the genus name and the specific epithet. This system, developed by Carl Linnaeus, ensures each species has a unique, universally accepted scientific name.
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Genus Name Formatting

In binomial nomenclature, the genus name is always capitalized and italicized (or underlined when handwritten). It identifies the broader group to which the species belongs and is the first part of the species name.
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Specific Epithet Formatting

The specific epithet is the second part of a species' scientific name and is always written in lowercase letters and italicized. It distinguishes the species within the genus and is never capitalized, regardless of its position in the name.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Negative stains such as eosin are also called _______.

a. Capsule stains

b. Endospore stains

c. Simple stains

d. Acid-fast stains

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Textbook Question

Which of the following microscopes combines the greatest magnification with the best resolution?

a. Confocal microscope

b. Phase-contrast microscope

c. Dark-field microscope

d. Bright-field microscope

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Textbook Question

An atomic force microscope can magnify a living cell, whereas electron microscopes and scanning tunneling microscopes cannot. What requirement of scanning tunneling microscopes precludes the imaging of living specimens?

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