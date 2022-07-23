Textbook Question
Negative stains such as eosin are also called _______.
a. Capsule stains
b. Endospore stains
c. Simple stains
d. Acid-fast stains
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Negative stains such as eosin are also called _______.
a. Capsule stains
b. Endospore stains
c. Simple stains
d. Acid-fast stains
Which of the following microscopes combines the greatest magnification with the best resolution?
a. Confocal microscope
b. Phase-contrast microscope
c. Dark-field microscope
d. Bright-field microscope
An atomic force microscope can magnify a living cell, whereas electron microscopes and scanning tunneling microscopes cannot. What requirement of scanning tunneling microscopes precludes the imaging of living specimens?