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Ch. 4 - Microscopy, Staining, and Classification
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 4 - Microscopy, Staining, and ClassificationProblem 8
Chapter 4, Problem 8

Which of the following microscopes combines the greatest magnification with the best resolution?
a. Confocal microscope
b. Phase-contrast microscope
c. Dark-field microscope
d. Bright-field microscope

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms: Magnification is the ability of a microscope to enlarge the image of a specimen, while resolution is the ability to distinguish two close points as separate entities. Both are critical for detailed observation.
Step 2: Review the characteristics of each microscope type: Bright-field microscopes use simple light transmission and generally have lower resolution and magnification compared to advanced types. Dark-field microscopes enhance contrast by scattering light but do not significantly improve resolution beyond bright-field.
Step 3: Consider phase-contrast microscopes, which improve contrast in transparent specimens by converting phase shifts in light passing through the specimen into brightness changes, but their resolution is similar to bright-field microscopes.
Step 4: Examine confocal microscopes, which use laser light and optical sectioning to produce high-resolution images with greater magnification and improved contrast by eliminating out-of-focus light, resulting in superior resolution compared to the other types.
Step 5: Conclude that the microscope combining the greatest magnification with the best resolution is the confocal microscope, due to its advanced optical technology and laser scanning capabilities.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Microscope Magnification

Magnification refers to how much larger a microscope can make an object appear compared to its actual size. Higher magnification allows viewing smaller details, but it must be paired with good resolution to be useful.
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Microscope Resolution

Resolution is the ability of a microscope to distinguish two close points as separate. Better resolution provides clearer, more detailed images, which is crucial for accurately observing microscopic structures.
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Types of Light Microscopes

Different light microscopes use various techniques to enhance image quality: bright-field uses simple illumination, dark-field enhances contrast by scattering light, phase-contrast improves contrast in transparent samples, and confocal uses laser scanning for high resolution and magnification.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Negative stains such as eosin are also called _______.

a. Capsule stains

b. Endospore stains

c. Simple stains

d. Acid-fast stains

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An atomic force microscope can magnify a living cell, whereas electron microscopes and scanning tunneling microscopes cannot. What requirement of scanning tunneling microscopes precludes the imaging of living specimens?

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Textbook Question

In the binomial system of nomenclature, which term is always written in lowercase letters?

a. Kingdom

b. Domain

c. Genus

d. Specific epithet

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Textbook Question

How does the study of the nucleotide sequences of ribosomal RNA fit into a discussion of taxonomy?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following types of microscopes produces a three- dimensional image with a shadowed appearance?

a. Simple microscope

b. Differential interference contrast microscope

c. Fluorescence microscope

d. Transmission electron microscope

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