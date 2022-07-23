Negative stains such as eosin are also called _______.
a. Capsule stains
b. Endospore stains
c. Simple stains
d. Acid-fast stains
Negative stains such as eosin are also called _______.
a. Capsule stains
b. Endospore stains
c. Simple stains
d. Acid-fast stains
An atomic force microscope can magnify a living cell, whereas electron microscopes and scanning tunneling microscopes cannot. What requirement of scanning tunneling microscopes precludes the imaging of living specimens?
In the binomial system of nomenclature, which term is always written in lowercase letters?
a. Kingdom
b. Domain
c. Genus
d. Specific epithet
How does the study of the nucleotide sequences of ribosomal RNA fit into a discussion of taxonomy?
Which of the following types of microscopes produces a three- dimensional image with a shadowed appearance?
a. Simple microscope
b. Differential interference contrast microscope
c. Fluorescence microscope
d. Transmission electron microscope