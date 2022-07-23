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Ch. 4 - Microscopy, Staining, and Classification
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 4 - Microscopy, Staining, and ClassificationProblem 8
Chapter 4, Problem 8

An atomic force microscope can magnify a living cell, whereas electron microscopes and scanning tunneling microscopes cannot. What requirement of scanning tunneling microscopes precludes the imaging of living specimens?

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1
Understand the principle of how a scanning tunneling microscope (STM) works: it relies on the quantum tunneling of electrons between a conductive tip and the specimen surface when they are extremely close.
Recognize that for STM to function, the specimen must be electrically conductive or at least semiconductive to allow the tunneling current to flow.
Consider the nature of living cells, which are generally non-conductive or poorly conductive due to their composition (mostly water and organic molecules).
Realize that because living cells do not provide the necessary conductive surface, the STM cannot generate the tunneling current required to form an image.
Conclude that the requirement of electrical conductivity in the specimen is what precludes the imaging of living specimens by scanning tunneling microscopes.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Principle of Scanning Tunneling Microscopy (STM)

STM operates by measuring the tunneling current between a conductive tip and the specimen's surface, requiring the sample to be electrically conductive or semiconductive. This principle limits STM to imaging conductive materials and excludes non-conductive or living biological specimens.
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Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM)

Sample Requirements for STM Imaging

For STM to function, the specimen must be placed in an ultra-high vacuum or controlled environment and be stable and conductive. Living cells, which are non-conductive and require aqueous environments, cannot meet these conditions, preventing their imaging by STM.
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Differences Between Atomic Force Microscopy and STM

Atomic force microscopy (AFM) uses a mechanical probe to scan surfaces and does not require electrical conductivity, allowing imaging of living cells in physiological conditions. In contrast, STM relies on electron tunneling, restricting it to conductive, non-living samples.
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Reviewing the Different Types of Microscopes
Related Practice
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Negative stains such as eosin are also called _______.

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Which of the following microscopes combines the greatest magnification with the best resolution?

a. Confocal microscope

b. Phase-contrast microscope

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d. Bright-field microscope

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In the binomial system of nomenclature, which term is always written in lowercase letters?

a. Kingdom

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How does the study of the nucleotide sequences of ribosomal RNA fit into a discussion of taxonomy?

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Which of the following types of microscopes produces a three- dimensional image with a shadowed appearance?

a. Simple microscope

b. Differential interference contrast microscope

c. Fluorescence microscope

d. Transmission electron microscope

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Which of the following is different between light microscopy and transmission electron microscopy?

a. Magnification

b. Resolution

c. Wavelengths

d. All of the above

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