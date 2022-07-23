Negative stains such as eosin are also called _______.
a. Capsule stains
b. Endospore stains
c. Simple stains
d. Acid-fast stains
Negative stains such as eosin are also called _______.
a. Capsule stains
b. Endospore stains
c. Simple stains
d. Acid-fast stains
Which of the following microscopes combines the greatest magnification with the best resolution?
a. Confocal microscope
b. Phase-contrast microscope
c. Dark-field microscope
d. Bright-field microscope
In the binomial system of nomenclature, which term is always written in lowercase letters?
a. Kingdom
b. Domain
c. Genus
d. Specific epithet
How does the study of the nucleotide sequences of ribosomal RNA fit into a discussion of taxonomy?
Which of the following types of microscopes produces a three- dimensional image with a shadowed appearance?
a. Simple microscope
b. Differential interference contrast microscope
c. Fluorescence microscope
d. Transmission electron microscope
Which of the following is different between light microscopy and transmission electron microscopy?
a. Magnification
b. Resolution
c. Wavelengths
d. All of the above