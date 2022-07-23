Which of the following microscopes combines the greatest magnification with the best resolution?
a. Confocal microscope
b. Phase-contrast microscope
c. Dark-field microscope
d. Bright-field microscope
Which of the following microscopes combines the greatest magnification with the best resolution?
a. Confocal microscope
b. Phase-contrast microscope
c. Dark-field microscope
d. Bright-field microscope
An atomic force microscope can magnify a living cell, whereas electron microscopes and scanning tunneling microscopes cannot. What requirement of scanning tunneling microscopes precludes the imaging of living specimens?
In the binomial system of nomenclature, which term is always written in lowercase letters?
a. Kingdom
b. Domain
c. Genus
d. Specific epithet
Which of the following types of microscopes produces a three- dimensional image with a shadowed appearance?
a. Simple microscope
b. Differential interference contrast microscope
c. Fluorescence microscope
d. Transmission electron microscope